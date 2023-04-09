Home Health Lazio goal: foul by Milinkovic on Alex Sandro? The web splits in two! | First page
Lazio-Juventus29th day of A leagueminute 39′: goal by Milinkovic-Savic which seems to unbalance clearly Alex Sandro before networking. After a check by the Var, the goal comes validated by Di Bello. The bench of the Juve explodes in protestBonucci is booked and a staff member sent off.

After the match, the Lazio coach, Maurizio Sarri, comments as follows: “My impression from a distance is that he could call a foul. The match ended with a couple of guests. Juventus had to finish nine, Locatelli’s foul in the first half was red and then Cuadrado was saved. Zaccagni is good to leave it to us to us”.

On the Juve front, however, with Max Allegri absent due to flu, it’s up to Marco Landucci take the floor: “We don’t make arguments, the referee decides, we defer to his decisions. We accept the verdict of the pitch, but perhaps a draw was the fairer result”.

During the evening and also the day after, the controversy continued on social networkswith tweets from fans and insiders, pros and cons. And how do you think? Goal good or to cancel? Have your say in the comments!

