After eight games without a win, Baroni’s team wins 1-0 at the Via del Mare and relaunches itself in the race for salvation: the Giallorossi provisionally +5 on Verona third last. At the start, Strefezza and Oudin try. Chances for Bijol and Lovric as well as Walace. In the second half Di Francesco wastes the lead and then sees the goal disallowed. Strefezza finds it on penalty: the contrast between Udogie and Gendrey is punished by the Var. Decisive Falcone on Ehizibue

THE RANKING