Figure / Cloud Leopard Entertainment (the same below)

Cloud Leopard EntertainmentAnnounced today (28), the latest work in the “Track” series, the story RPG “Track” developed by NIHON FALCOM CORPORATION.legend of heroes Li’s trackII -Crimson Original Sin-” Traditional Chinese version will be launched on October 27, the limited edition and digital deluxe edition will also be released simultaneously.

“Legend of Heroes Li’s Trail II -Crimson Original Sin-” describes that after the threat of the gang “Amata” disappeared, the Republic of Calvard regained its former peace. However, one day, the capital Edis was brutally murdered by a CID spy unit. The Calvard police and the Guerrilla Association took action to deal with the aftermath, and the forces of the underground society also sensed the imminent approach of new unrest and began to make waves in secret.

“Legend of Heroes Li’s Trail II -Crimson Original Sin-” Limited Edition

The “Legend of Heroes: Trails of Lai II -Crimson Original Sin-” limited edition will include a variety of physical accessories, and a special sleeve box designed with the theme of “The Trail of Li”.

1. The original soundtrack of “Legend of Heroes II” game soundtrack mini2. “Trails” series special desk calendar 2022-20233. Large microfiber material Calvard Republic full picture 4. DLC “Trails in the Sky” series background music set

“The Legend of Heroes Li’s Trail II -Crimson Original Sin-” Digital Deluxe Edition/Season Pass

If you purchase the digital deluxe edition/season pass of “The Legend of Heroes II – Crimson Original Sin-“, you will get the PlayStation All character costumes, decorative props, hollow core voices, and background music sets sold on the Store, but do not include the first batch of bonus DLC and other consumable props DLC.

First Purchase Bonus/Early Purchase Bonus

Players who purchased the first batch of “Physical Regular Edition”, “Physical Limited Edition”, and “Digital Regular Edition” and “Digital Deluxe Edition” sold on the PlayStation Store until 23:59 (local time) on November 9 , you will receive the DLC “Fan’s Special Mi Suit” and the DLC “Void Core Voice[Monitoring Target RA]”, which can be downloaded after purchase.

· Fann special microphone suit

The costume of the protagonist Fann can be changed to a cute “Mi suit” for doll actors.

· Hollow core voice[Surveillance target RA]

The system voice of the tactical guide “Xipha” can be changed to the voice of the CID surveillance mysterious character[RA].