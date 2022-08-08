In response to the Tone Free, a true wireless headset that can be sterilized by ultraviolet rays in the past, LG will update the Tone Free T90 in 2022 to add Dolby Head Tracking sound technology that supports head position tracking. In addition, LG also launched a version suitable for sports wear Tone Free Fit.

Among them, the Tone Free T90 also maintains the design that can be sterilized by ultraviolet rays, and adds the trackable head position to correspond to the Dolby Atmos sound effect of more realistic sound field performance. It is also equipped with medical-grade anti-allergic earplugs. It is used as a Bluetooth transceiver device, allowing users to connect to devices that do not have Bluetooth functions.

Tone Free T90 itself is designed with Snapdragon Sound technology, with Dynamic 11 Φ moving coil monomer, which can correspond to 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution sound quality performance, and corresponds to cleaner radio quality, lower latency connection, and active noise reduction. The function provides two-stage noise cancellation, and two modes to adjust the noise reduction effect on the fly.

When the active noise reduction function is turned on, the Tone Free T90 can correspond to about 9 hours of use time, and when the active noise reduction function is turned off, it can correspond to 20 hours of use time, and it corresponds to the IPX4 level of water resistance.

In addition to the Tone Free T90, LG also simultaneously launched the Tone Free T80 with a simplified design, which mainly lacks the Dolby Head Tracking sound technology, the microphone radio system lacks the VPU design, and the active noise reduction function lacks the real-time dynamic adjustment part, and the charging part is also missing. Without the wireless charging design, it is impossible to use the charging storage box as a Bluetooth receiver.

The Tone Free Fit launched this time is two models, TF7 and TF8, which are mainly for sports wearing needs, with additional fixed ear wings, and the waterproof level is improved to IP67.

The difference between the TF7 and TF8 is only in the additional design that can use the charging storage box as a Bluetooth receiver. As for the battery life performance of the two earphones, they can be used continuously for 10 hours when the active noise reduction function is turned on. time, which can be increased to 20 hours after closing.

At present, LG has not announced the specific price and listing information of the announced headphones, and it is expected that there will be more information in September.