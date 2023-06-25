Lidl presents the perfect accessory to gain space in the wardrobe!

Lidl continues to make our lives easier with its products! The brand now offers a practical 2-in-1 hanger at a small price.

What if you don’t have enough space to hang your clothes at home? Are your closets full and you no longer know how to organize your wardrobe? Here is a new Lidl accessory that will change your life for less than 6 euros. We will tell you everything in detail!

Home solutions at affordable prices

Lidl is always one step ahead in the win over consumers with its lifestyle products. Indeed, the brand has many tricks to make our daily life easier.

Gardening, cooking or even DIY… the discount supermarket offers everything you need for equip yourself at the best price. Each week, the shop offers different themes to satisfy all members of the family.

If you are looking for practical and convenient solutions for the home, Lidl is the right shop for you. The brand now competes with brands such as Action or Ikea. You will then be able to find gods real treasures on its shelves.

A few days ago, Lidl won everyone’s heart with a trendy and extremely practical kitchen faucet for washing dishes. This novelty has immediately conquered consumers who didn’t hesitate a second before buying it.

This week, Lidl highlights another theme. Now, the brand is interested in ours wardrobe and the space problem that we all encounter. It therefore proposes a 2 in 1 hanger that will change your life!

An ideal hanger to save space in your wardrobe

It’s not always easy to keep a closet tidy. Indeed, the lack of space it makes itself felt very quickly. And often our rooms are filled to capacity!

If you no longer know how to organize your new summer clothes, Lidl may have a solution for you. Indeed, the brand proposes an extremely practical hanger to optimize all the space in your closet. Not bad, right?

This hanger has several built-in hooks that allow you to hang up to 8 dresses. You will therefore be able to put several items together on the same hanger without taking up space. And thus increase the space in your closet.

This Lidl accessory fits all your needs. It can be used vertically or horizontally depending on your furniture. This hanger can also hold up to 5 pounds of cargo. You will therefore be able to store any type of clothing without problems.

But that is not all! The Lidl hanger offers many other possibilities. It can also be used as drying rack to hang your clothes. To do this, simply hang it on the walls of a shower and take advantage of its many hooks to hang your clothes.

Without a doubt, Lidl has once again created an indispensable product that will change the lives of many French people. This accessory is already a hit with fans of the brand.

A Lidl bestseller

Lovers of order have not missed this Lidl novelty. They didn’t hesitate to rush to the store to buy this essential accessory when space is limited. So much so that this product is among i best-seller of the season. Not bad, right?

As always, Lidl offers an extremely affordable price. This hanger is available for only 5,99 euro. Hard not to be tempted, isn’t it?

If you are still looking for the miraculous solution to make room in your wardrobe without investing in a piece of furniture, hurry up! Because this gem will change your life with just a few euros!

