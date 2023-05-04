Life is extended by 10 years by changing the rules at the table: this is the longevity diet

Nutrition is essential and allows not only to improve well-being and health, but also to change life expectancy.

With a few simple changes we can get better, feel fit, regulate body weight and even live longer. It proves it science but the facts also say it, just think of the inhabitants of the Islands of Japan who with a healthy diet free of fats and ready-to-eat foods can live beyond one hundred years.

Beyond age, it is essential to understand how to live to the fullest, preventing disease and above all allowing the body to always be in shape, even as age progresses.

How to extend life starting from the table

A healthy and balanced diet and some training are the basis of this change. Small changes at the table and a bit of exercise on an ongoing basis give the desired results already a month after the start of the new regime, so it is something that should be done urgently.

The first thing to do is structure one healthy and balanced diet which is simply based on the Mediterranean one. It doesn’t mean making big sacrifices but avoiding buying and consuming ready-to-eat foods, preferring a balance between carbohydrates, proteins, vegetables and fruit without drastically eliminating anything, unless there are specific intolerances or allergies. Already this first change can help the body receive all the necessary nutrients. Avoid processed fats, sugars, carbonated drinks and alcohol is the second step that cannot be ignored. They’re fine occasionally but can’t be a habit in everyday life.

To improve the quality of life but also the duration you have to focus on legumes at least three times a week (if you have intestinal problems, choose the shelled ones or blend them as you do for children), Whole grains to be preferred (not only rice and wholemeal pasta but also barley, spelled, oats), use a moderate amount of red meat week, avoid eating dairy products and cheese continuously. Especially with the age Leftover fatty and sugary foods are very dangerous because they are no longer quickly disposed of by the body and therefore deposited in the blood. This does not make the blood flow well which in the meantime has increasing difficulties and can lead to cardiovascular diseases but also much more serious pathologies.

Estimates attest that a balanced diet from the age of twenty allows you to have a life expectancy longer than 10 years. A step therefore that surely all of us must take. This doesn’t mean that afterwards it’s not a good idea, it’s always useful to start changing your life, fight a sedentary lifestyle and harness the power of nutrition. With the longevity diet you not only live longer but also do it better.

I’m from prefer foods rich in antioxidants which prevent cells from being damaged, have anti-inflammatory properties and therefore prevent many diseases, this applies to aging in general but also to that which is immediately visible such as the skin. With these small changes, every day, we help the body feel better and extend life expectancy.