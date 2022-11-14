The pedagogues of the new therapeutically correct order have no peace and therefore do not calm down in their zealous work of orthopedication of consciences so that they finally adapt without opposing resistance to that new normality which is based moreover on mass blessings with the most holy serum. And so we heard a few days ago, quoted by way of quotation, as if it were Aristotle or Plato, the Genoese doctor Bassetti, who said that in fact one must believe in science, an intimately oxymoronic expression on which we have already insisted. And now it’s the lady’s turn Lilli Gruber, who is also cited as if she were Aristotle or Plato. In the Corriere della Sera, in fact, they report this quoted quotation by Lilli Gruber and authoritatively presented as if it were one of those quotations destined to remain engraved in the imagination of the West. These are the words of Mrs. Gruber, vestal of the only politically correct thought: “Reintegrating No-Vax doctors is not only a setback to civic sense and logic, but also a concern for citizens. Why should anyone who followed the rules be treated by a no vax doctor?”This is the deliberately hyperbolic question posed by Lilli Gruber. Well, these words affect several aspects. First of all I would say there‘inappropriate, I would not know how to define it otherwise, referring to logic: if those who are blessed with the Most Holy serum can infect like those who are not, why, thankfully, would it be logical to continue isolating the non-blessed and excluding the non-blessed doctors from their activity? All the more so if we consider that doctors are a category of which there is a general shortage in Italy.

In essence, we need more doctors and not fewer doctors, and to exclude those not blessed, in addition to having no impact on the level of contagion containment, paradoxically it risks producing negative effects precisely on the side of the defense of healthAnd. In short, the logic, we can well say, seems to proceed in a stubbornly opposite direction to Mrs. Gruber’s somewhat lame reflections. It also affects, and not secondarily, the obvious persecutory and punitive will to the detriment of citizens who have exercised the freedom of choice over their own bodies, as moreover it should be recognized in a democratic civil state. Clearly, for those who know how to go beyond the “veil of strange verses“, The reference to science appears inopportune no less than that to logic in this case. A doctor can be valid or invalid altogether regardless of whether or not he has been blessed with the most holy serum. In short, as usual, an apparently scientific argumentative framework is used in order to justify forms of open discrimination and of overt punishment towards citizens considered as heretics, as well as sinners, after all, of the most unacceptable and most impregnable sin for the civilization of technology: having thought and acted with one’s own head. Because nothing appears more unforgivable than this in the technomorphic civilization. Continue to practice critical thinking, to act according to conscience, without bowing to that single thought that has already been endowed for some time with its therapeutically correct variant.