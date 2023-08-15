Link Found Between Reduced Brain Matter and Adolescent Smoking Initiation: New Study Reveals

A new study published in ‘Nature Communications’ has found a correlation between the reduction of a certain substance in two areas of the brain and the early initiation of tobacco use. The study also suggests that this reduction in substance is related to the perpetuation of the smoking habit. The research reveals that individuals with less gray matter in the left frontal lobe are more likely to start smoking during adolescence. These findings provide valuable insights into the factors that contribute to the development and continuation of smoking habits. The study is set to be published soon, shedding more light on this issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

