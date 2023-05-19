Home » Listeria and Salmonella alarm in salami, here are the offending brands and what to do if they have already been purchased
Listeria and Salmonella alarm in salami, here are the offending brands and what to do if they have already been purchased

Some have been withdrawn from the shelves of Italian supermarkets batches of cured meats due to a possible “microbiological risk”. It’s about the Homemade sweet salami of the Mariga company (production batch n.41 of 2023). For the Ministry of Health it is a “product not suitable for consumption” because the presence of listeria has been detected. The site invites consumers not to eat it and to bring it back to the point of sale for a refund.

Other lots withdrawn

The second and third recall concern the Sweet salami stick pack of 250 grams (batch L859(1369)) and the Loaf of salami, 250 gram pack (batch 99L1369), both from Salumificio Colombo in Lecco, where traces of salmonella have been found. “Customers who have purchased this product are requested not to consume it and return it to the point of sale,” warn the companies

Symptoms and risks

Salmonellosis transmitted through contaminated food or drink. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Salmonella is one of the most dangerous bacteria for human health. Typical symptoms of infection sono fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps, which appear on average between 6 and 72 hours after the ingestion of contaminated food. The bacterium listeria monocytogenes instead causes listeriosis, caused in turn by contaminated foods and increasingly common in Western countries.

