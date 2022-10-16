The number of food recalls for Listeria, salmonella and other contaminations is high indeed excessive. It all started with the sausages, then the situation got worse.

The month of October is proving to be particularly difficult for consumers. The attention to the products that are brought to the table must be maximum.

The checks of the health authorities are identifying more and more products at risk of contamination. The sausage problem contaminated by Listeria which has also caused deaths in Italy. Unfortunately, in the case of food contamination, it is always the most fragile subjects, with pathologies or in old age, who lose out. The Ministry of Health launches alerts as soon as the recall is reported but not all consumers are attentive to the updates. However the withdrawals are numerous and the Ministry website should be checked daily in order not to miss a single indication of danger. In addition to Listeria to do damage are salmonella, ethylene oxide, fragments of glass and plastic, unreported allergens and biological non-compliance.

Listeria and other contaminations, the latest food recalls

As already reported, among the recalls of October there are the packs of sausages of different brands including Wudi Aya. The lots withdrawn are the number 1785417 and the number 1810919 with the identification mark of the manufacturer IT04MCE and the storage deadline 20 September 2022 and 5 December 2022. Among the packages to be collected we indicate those Tobias by Eurospin, GoloSausageAV5 and LIDL’s Salumeo.

Contamination from Listeria as well as for the salmon and mayonnaise sandwiches of the Allegri Sapori brand cause the withdrawal. The recall lots are 22952 1 and 22952 2. The bacterium also hit Pancakes with lot number 256 of the Crepier brand. The packs are six of 150 grams with expiration date 11 October 2022.

The list goes on…

For microbiological non-compliance the porchetta from Ariccia marketed by Supermercati Iperal SPA. The lot to be checked and returned to the store is the number V233557 sold in packs of 90 grams with the deadline for conservation on 14 October 2022. The manufacturing company is Prosciuttificio San Michele Srl.

Join the group job offers, bonuses, disability, law 104, pensions and news Receive free news on job vacancies and the economy every day Telegram – Group Facebook – Group

The risk of salmonella it was communicated, however, for the Viviver organic sesame seeds COOP. Lot number is 138/22 with expiration May 2023. Finally we point out the mystery of the vegetables. Mandrake mistaken for spinach, a high-risk drawback as the plant causes hallucinations, mental confusion, dry mouth and cardiovascular problems. The alert concerns Il Gigante spinach packages, lot number 273.