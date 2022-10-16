The staging of a real robbery closed the second day of the event “Diabolik: the king and terror meets the Queen”, organized in Cortina on the occasion of Diabolik’s 60th anniversary by Genius people magazine. After the noir aperitif, yesterday’s evening continued inside the “L’Ambiente” showroom, adapted for the occasion to the event with soft lighting, dark tones and furnishings from the Sixties.

The event continued with the projections of Diabolik’s archive images in the mysterious and captivating atmosphere of the exhibition hall. Music and DJ sets helped to brighten up the evening. At a certain point, a blackout unexpectedly arrived: lights off, sudden stop of the music in the show room: the jewels of the prestigious collection of precious items offered by Fulvio Granocchia, owner of Granocchia Fine Art, exhibited in the room for the occasion, are been stolen. It was of course Diabolik, who acted in total darkness, without being seen by anyone. Diabolik who then escaped naturally in the bordeax red Jaguar E-type parked just outside the showroom.

With the roaring engine, Diabolik ventured with the legendary English car along Corso Italia, but was soon stopped by the police. Diabolik, as tradition dictates, obviously was not arrested, but at least the valuables were recovered thanks to the collaborators of Inspector Ginko. Thus ended a weekend of meetings, projections and exhibition of unpublished materials and objects offered, for the occasion, by the Astorina publishing house, to celebrate the sixty years of life of a character who has now become an icon in the panorama of comics. Italian. During the two days, various protagonists who contributed to Diabolik’s success met. In a first meeting, on Friday, the essayist and author Andrea Carlo Cappi, the Astorina pencil artist Riccardo Nunziati and the duo “Le Diabolike”, composed of the pencil artist Giulia Francesca Massaglia and the inker Stefania Carretta, met. Saturday at eleven o’clock the artists met in the Gruppo Ambiente showroom and drew freehand drawings for all to see depicting Diabolik, Diabolik and Eva Kant, the Jaguar: the tables were first drawn in pencil on the white sheet and then go over with ink, demonstrating how the character is born thanks to the artistic ability of an entire team. Then followed a round table with the artists Riccardo Nunziati, Giulia Francesca Massaglia, Stefania Carretta della Astorina, the writer Andrea Cappi, and the team manager of the Environment Carlino Calligher to discover what is around the character, that is to say the environments created. from the Giussani sisters, the atmospheres in which the episodes of the king of terror take place, the objects and design elements recurring in the comic episodes.

Satisfied with the success of the event, the director of Genious People Magazine, Francesco La Bella: «We organized this event in an off-season period, and we worked with local people, because we want Cortina to be the protagonist of events like these too. Because Cortina offers so much, and we would like to continue on this trend and organize other events of this kind up here as well ».