Little girl falls from the fifth floor, caught by a passerby

A five-year-old girl fell this morning from the fifth floor of a building in via Nizza 389, on the outskirts of Turin. The little girl was saved by a passerby who managed to catch her, cushioning her fall and impact. Rescued by the doctors, the little girl is in hospital, but her life would not be in danger.

The carabinieri intervened on the spot, investigating what happened. From the first findings, the child was at home with her parents.

The little girl was transported, conscious, to the Regina Margherita children’s hospital, while the passerby who saved her, a 37-year-old man at the Cto hospital, for chest and arm trauma.

According to the first reconstruction, it would have been a boy who was leaning out of the balcony of a building opposite the one from which the little girl fell from which he attracted the attention of the passer-by to what was happening. When he saw the little girl looking dangerously, the young man started screaming. The 37-year-old then managed to intervene and save the little girl who had fallen in the meantime.

The partner: ‘He was very good’

“We heard screams ‘Stay still, stay still'”, thus begins the story of Gloria Piccolo, the companion of Mattia Aguzzi, the 37-year-old passerby who this morning in Turin saved a 5-year-old girl who had fallen from the fifth floor of a balcony. The young woman was on the street, in via Nizza, with Mattia when she heard the screams coming from the building opposite the one from which the little girl fell. “The little girl was sitting on the ledge – says Gloria – I tried to buzz everyone, but when I turned around she had already fallen down and Mattia had caught her and was on his knees. The little girl started crying and we said ‘she’s alive’. Mattia was very good”, concludes Gloria. As far as we learn Aguzzi, who is at the Cto hospital for checks, he is an employee.

