LIVE F1, Azerbaijan GP 2023 LIVE: the race at 13.00, Leclerc from pole, Red Bull on the attack

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

12.21 We are going to close a sparkling weekend that offered us two qualifications, a “sprint” race and now it will be the turn of the Grand Prix, with a starting grid that had already been decided on Friday afternoon.

12.18 Soon, therefore, the actual race will take place after yesterday’s appetizer represented by the Sprint Race. Success went to Sergio Perez, second Charles Leclerc, third Max Verstappen

12.15 Hello and welcome to Baku! The Azerbaijan GP, ​​the fourth round of the 2023 F1 World Championship, will get underway in exactly 45 minutes!

RACE SCHEDULE CLEAR ON TV8

How to follow the GP on TV/streaming – The starting grid – The breaking latest news of qualifications – The breaking latest news of the Sprint Race

Good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the Azerbaijan GP, ​​fourth round of the 2023 F1 World Championship. On the street circuit of Baku we will witness a race that promises to be particularly exciting in which it is reasonable to expect anything, due to the characteristics of the Azerbaijani circuit.

Ferrari will start from pole position with Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque was extraordinary over the weekend when he had to drive to the limit, looking for pure performance. It is no coincidence that the two p.1s of this particular weekend were by him. However, in the race, Red Bull is the big favorite and yesterday’s victory for the Mexican Sergio Perez confirms this trend.

In fact, Checo won thanks to perfect tire management, contrary to that of Leclerc which declined. It will be interesting to understand, also, how Max Verstappen swill open to react to yesterday’s third place. The Dutchman got out of his cockpit very nervous due to the contact in the first lap with the British George Russell which seriously damaged his car.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the Azerbaijan GP, ​​fourth round of the 2023 F1 World Championship: real-time news and constant updates. The match will be visible on TV8 in deferred mode at 17.55. We start with the live broadcast at 13.00 Italian time. Good fun!

Photo: LiveMedia/Xavi Bonilla/DPPI

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport