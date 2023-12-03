Live Napoli-Inter 0-3, Mazzarri knocked out by Simone Inzaghi

22:38

THE MATCH ENDS: NAPLES BEATEN BY INTER

Referee Massa blows the whistle to conclude Maradona’s match: Inter beat Napoli with a clear 3-0. READ THE MATCH SCORESHEET

22:34

90′ Three minutes of added time

Fourth official Rapuano indicates three minutes of added time.

22:33

89′ Right-footed shot by Lindstrom

New entry Lindstrom comes close to scoring the Napoli flag: his right-footed shot just misses the target.

22:31

87′ Last substitutions of the match

Inter enter Arnautovic and Bisseck in place of Thuram and Darmian while Zerbin enters Napoli in place of Natan.

22:29

85′ TRIS DELL’INTER

Third goal for Inter which closes the game: a low strike from the right by Cuadrado which Thuram pounces on, touching the net with his right foot with perfect timing. The French striker celebrates by taking off his shirt and is cautioned by Massa.

22:25

81′ Sommer is super, but there is offside

Great save by Sommer on a very close header by Osimhen: the linesman, however, signals Napoli’s Nigerian striker for offside.

22:24

78′ Darmian is booked

Yellow card for Darmian for a foul on Kvaratskhelia.

22:23

77′ Two changes for Inter

Substitutions also in Simone Inzaghi’s Inter: Cuadrado and enter Frattesi to the post of Dumfries and Mkhitaryan.

22:21

76′ Rrahmani is booked

Yellow card for Rrahmani, punished for a foul on an opponent.

22:20

75′ Two substitutions in Napoli

Mazzarri changes again: Zielinski and Lindstrom enter for Elmas and Lobotka.

22:13

68′ Osimhen goes for a header

Napoli doesn’t give up: Osimhen’s header in the Inter area following a cross from Natan, the ball just barely touches the post with Sommer flying.

22:13

68′ Substitution in Napoli: Raspadori comes on

First change in Napoli: Raspadori comes in and Politano comes out.

22:12

67′ Lautaro Martinez misses the hat trick

Inter again acting quickly: incursion from the right by Dumfries and ball in the center for Lautaro Martinez who shoots badly high with his left foot from a central position.

22:06

61′ INTER DOUBLE

Inter’s second goal with a quick and spectacular move: Lautaro Martinez puts it in the middle for Stretcher who is very good at getting rid of two opponents (Ostigard and Rrahmani) with double control with the right and then scoring with the left. Napoli is down 2-0.

22:01

58′ Napoli close to equalising

The hosts came close to making it 1-1: Anguissa served Kvaratskhelia on the left, who shot diagonally, deflected for a corner by a prodigious Sommer. Protests from Napoli due to a knockdown by Osimhen in the area, but for the referee Massa and for the Var Marini everything is in order. Elmas booked for protesting.

21:50

The second half begins

Napoli and Inter back on the pitch: the second half is played. There are no substitutions in the two teams: the only substitution remains that of De Vrij for the Nerazzurri, replaced by Carlos Augusto in the 18th minute.

21:37

All the statistics from the first half

Ball possession in favor of Napoli in this first half: 58.3% to 41.7%. Read all the Napoli-Inter statistics

21:35

The first half ends at the Maradona: Inter ahead 1-0

The first half ends in Naples: Inter are leading 1-0.

21:30

44′ GOL DELL’INTER: 0-1

Inter ahead at Maradona: Dimarco’s cross, Dumfries’s bank, Barella touches for Calhanoglu, whose powerful right-footed shot, in perfect style, goes inside the post. Beautiful execution by the Nerazzurri number 20. Napoli players protest for an alleged foul by Lautaro Martinez on Lobotka. READ THE NEWS

21:29

43′ Politano tries again

Another shot from outside by Napoli: another shot from Politano who this time is inaccurate.

21:24

39′ Meret saves his Lautaro Martinez

High exit from Meret, who saves from a safe shot from Lautaro Martinez. Great intervention by the Napoli goalkeeper even if the Argentine seems to be millimetrically offside at the moment of the pass Calhanoglu for him.

21:22

36′ Napoli crossbar

Inter improved in the final minutes, but it was Napoli who came close to scoring again: Politano’s left-footed shot from outside hit the Nerazzurri crossbar.

21:15

L’infortunio di De Vrij

First information on the injury of De Vrij who has a muscle strain in the adductor of his left leg. It wouldn’t seem like a serious problem.

21:06

20′ Elmas still dangerous

New attempt by Elmas who fires a first-time left-footed shot into the area: Sommer saves again.

21:05

Patti Smith is at the stadium, guest of De Laurentiis

In the stands of Maradona there is also the American singer-songwriter Patti Smith, guest of De Laurentiis, who sits next to her. Last night Smith was the protagonist of a concert in Naples. READ THE NEWS

21:04

18′ De Vrij non ce la fa

Groin muscle problem for De Vrij, who is unable to continue the match: Inter coach Inzaghi inserts Carlos Augusto in his place.

20:57

12′ Goal disallowed for Inter

Thuram scores with his right foot after a quick triangulation with Lautaro Martinez: the linesman, however, reports an offside by the Frenchman, also confirmed by VAR. Goal disallowed for Inter.

20:48

2′ Napoli dangerous with Elmas

Napoli’s first flash of the match: Elmas’s right-footed shot from outside the area, but Sommer flies and deflects it into a corner.

20:46

Napoli-Inter begins

Sunday’s postponement begins between Napoli and Inter: whistle from referee Massa di Imperia, beats Napoli.

20:40

Marotta on Zielinski

Beppe Marotta, Inter CEO, also speaks to Dazn: “The match against Benfica was an opportunity for many kids to grow, some of whom had never played in the Champions League, and it was still positive. The second half was an act of courage by the whole team. Zielinski? I only know that he is a player whose contract is expiring, but I believe that Napoli are very careful to reach a positive conclusion between now and the end of June. We have not come any closer, it is clear that with Ausilio and Baccin we are monitoring the deadlines, but it is still early to be able to intervene. I hope for Napoli’s sake that he can find an agreement with them“. READ ALL MAROTTA’S WORDS

20:33

Mazzarri’s emotion

First match at Maradona for Walter Mazzarri since his return to the Napoli bench. Speaking to Dazn, before the match with Inter, the Tuscan coach did not hide his emotion: “After a twenty-three year career, I thought I couldn’t think of an emotion like that anymore. It was beautiful, people love me, I was excited and had the feeling of having come home. But now I have to think about making my team play at its best“.

20:28

Inter return to the changing rooms

Inter finish the warm-up and return to the changing rooms in view of the ceremonial kick-off of the match. Soon it will also be Napoli’s turn.

20:25

Darmian defiant Fourth

Nerazzurri player Matteo Darmian spoke to Inter TV: “DWe have to take to the pitch as we always have at the start of the season. We know that Napoli are a tough opponent but we will try to bring home the three points.. I hope that Kvaratskhelia have some difficulty this evening (he is on the same band as Darmian, ed.). But we will have to work well as a team. We will try to bring home the three points by all working together. My secret? Working every day and making myself available to the team“.

20:21

Politano: “We know Inter’s strength”

Matteo Politano, Napoli footballer, spoke to Dazn before the match: “We know Inter well and Dimarco who plays on my side and is exceptional, but we are no different on the flanks. We will have to be careful. Getting around Inter’s defence? It will be difficult, we know Inter’s strength especially in the defensive phase. We will have to be good at building as many scoring opportunities as possible, but above all we will have to be good at making them happen“.

20:10

Napoli enters the field

Announced by the speaker at the Maradona Stadium, Napoli also enters the field, to the tune of “Live is life” by Opus.

20:06

Inter on the pitch for the warm-up

Inter entered the pitch for the pre-match warm-up. There was no shortage of boos from the Napoli fans in the stands.

20:01

Mazzarri’s Nerazzurri past

Walter Mazzarri, who has just returned to the Napoli bench, has a past as Inter coach. There are 49 benches in Serie A for the Livorno coach with the Nerazzurri between 2013 and 2014.

NAPLES-INTER, ALL THE STATISTICS

19:46

Napoli-Inter, official lineups

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Ostigard, Nathan; Anxiety, Lobotka, Elmas; Politano, Osimhen, Quartermaster.

Available: Idasiak, Gollini, Demme, Juan Jesus, Simeone, Zielinski, Zerbin, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Raspadori. Trainer: Mazzarri.

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

Available: Di Gennaro, Audero, Sensi, Cuadrado, Arnautovic, Klaassen, Frattesi, Asllani, Carlos Augusto, Bisseck, Agoume, Stabile, Sanchez. Trainer: Inzaghi

Referee: Massa from Imperia. Linesmen: Imperiale, Mondin. Fourth official: Rapuano. VAR: Marini. VAR assistant: Mariani.

19:41

The moment of the two teams

Napoli, which has been in the hands of Walter Mazzarri since 14 November, is fresh from a 2-1 victory in the championship on the pitch ofAtalanta and from the 4-2 defeat at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Inter, unbeaten since 27 September (defeated at San Siro against Sassuolo), are coming off 2 draws in a row between the league (1-1 with Juve) and the Champions League (3-3 with a super comeback against Benfica).

19:30

The big match between Napoli and Inter

At 8.45pm the very match between Napoli and Inter takes place, Sunday postponement of the 14th matchday of Serie A: Mazzarri’s Azzurri try to consolidate fourth place while Simone Inzaghi’s team must win to overtake Juventus, who have been at the top since Friday to the ranking.

Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples

