Home Health lives lost on Highway 162
Health

lives lost on Highway 162

by admin

He had left his fiancée at the train station because he had to catch the train, and then he had resumed driving his Citroen C4 to go home. Francesco Cataldo, 27, had just over half an hour’s drive left to get home in the hamlet of Forchia di Cervino, with five thousand inhabitants in the Sessuola Valley, in the province of Caserta.

Martina Persico, a thirty-year-old girl from Massa Lubrense, was also along the state road 162 at dawn on Saturday 4 March, traveling in a Fiat 500 driven by a friend. She had left her 7-year-old daughter at home with her parents. Martina was a singer and performed in the clubs of the Amalfi Coast. After an evening with her friends, the young woman was in the back seats of the Fiat 500.

Crossed destinies: the exact dynamics ofaccident that occurred in the municipality of Sant’Anastasia is still under investigation by investigators. What is certain is that the Citroen C4 and the Fiat 500 were involved in a maxi rear-end collision with three other cars: the impact was so violent that the rescuers had a hard time finding Francesco Cataldo’s identification document after the wallet it was practically destroyed. Then it was the Carabinieri of the Santa Maria a Vico station who got in touch with the mother and father of the 27-year-old: despite the rush to the hospital del Mare in Naples, the 27-year-old died of the injuries sustained in the crash.

Martina died on the spot instead. Her friend driving the 500 is also very serious, a woman from Pagani in the province of Salerno now hospitalized in the Monaldi hospital where the doctors have not yet resolved the prognosis. The other three people injured who were each on board their own car are not serious.

See also  The Pact against food waste is strengthened

The bodies of Martina Persico and Francesco Cataldo were transferred to the forensic medicine department of the Second University Hospital of Naples. The investigations are entrusted to the carabinieri of Castello di Cisterna, of the Sant’Anastasia station and of the Investigative Unit-Relief Section of the Castello di Cisterna group.

With the car against a tree: two girls died, two other young men serious



You may also like

Cars with V8 engines: here are 10 fabulous...

Semaglutìde, what is the new drug that makes...

F1, the starting grid of the Bahrain GP:...

Hernia surgeries, mesh implants and undisclosed side effects

two girls aged 17 and 19 died. Serious...

Psychology: how music and depression are related –...

Semaglutide, what is the injection for weight loss...

How does a vaccination actually work, Hendrik Streeck?

Semaglutide, what is the injection for weight loss...

F1, Bahrain GP today: TV times and latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy