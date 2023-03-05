He had left his fiancée at the train station because he had to catch the train, and then he had resumed driving his Citroen C4 to go home. Francesco Cataldo, 27, had just over half an hour’s drive left to get home in the hamlet of Forchia di Cervino, with five thousand inhabitants in the Sessuola Valley, in the province of Caserta.

Martina Persico, a thirty-year-old girl from Massa Lubrense, was also along the state road 162 at dawn on Saturday 4 March, traveling in a Fiat 500 driven by a friend. She had left her 7-year-old daughter at home with her parents. Martina was a singer and performed in the clubs of the Amalfi Coast. After an evening with her friends, the young woman was in the back seats of the Fiat 500.

Crossed destinies: the exact dynamics ofaccident that occurred in the municipality of Sant’Anastasia is still under investigation by investigators. What is certain is that the Citroen C4 and the Fiat 500 were involved in a maxi rear-end collision with three other cars: the impact was so violent that the rescuers had a hard time finding Francesco Cataldo’s identification document after the wallet it was practically destroyed. Then it was the Carabinieri of the Santa Maria a Vico station who got in touch with the mother and father of the 27-year-old: despite the rush to the hospital del Mare in Naples, the 27-year-old died of the injuries sustained in the crash.

Martina died on the spot instead. Her friend driving the 500 is also very serious, a woman from Pagani in the province of Salerno now hospitalized in the Monaldi hospital where the doctors have not yet resolved the prognosis. The other three people injured who were each on board their own car are not serious.

The bodies of Martina Persico and Francesco Cataldo were transferred to the forensic medicine department of the Second University Hospital of Naples. The investigations are entrusted to the carabinieri of Castello di Cisterna, of the Sant’Anastasia station and of the Investigative Unit-Relief Section of the Castello di Cisterna group.







