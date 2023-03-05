Promises to finish the guerra “in one day”, of being able to avoid a world conflict, of blocking the imports from the Chineseto build new and modern ‘Freedom city’ with auto steering wheels. As Donald Trump relaunches his third presidential campaign towards the White Houseparlando al Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac), the oldest grassroots conservative organization that is still fully aligned with the tycoon, despite the boycott of Fox News and the grip of ben Three inquiries: the one for the assault a Capitol Hill (where he asked to block the deposition of his former deputy Mike Pence and launched a provocation by recording a song with a chorus of prisoners for the attack), the one on secret documents a Mar-a-Lago and the one on the pressures to overturn the vote in georgia. And the former president immediately made it clear to journalists that he will not stop even in the event of an indictment: “Absolutely, I would not even think of leaving,” he assured before taking the stage, to then add that “we will finish what we started. We will complete the mission. We will see this battaglia until the final victory”.

Read Also Fox, Murdoch admits: ‘We knew Trump’s fraud allegations were false but we endorsed them’

Other incendiary words, just like those spoken before the assault on Congress, which Trump is not afraid to repeat even in his closing speech Cpac: “We will hunt Joe Biden from the White HouseWe have to finish what we started.” The tycoon promises his followers a radical change in American living standards, with the construction of new industrial cities and baby bonuses to have more children. In his speech he attacks the party establishment, i fake republicans and the Republicans of Bush’s America. “We are a country declining, but we will never be a socialist country”, he warns, denouncing open borders and the immigrant emergency. “The Biden administration is the most corrupt administrationJoe and his son Hunter are criminals and nothing happened because the Democrats stick together, they have no i Mitt Romney“, continues Trump. Which then reiterates the usual slogans against “socialists”, “communists“, “Marxists”, “the deep state“, the “corrupt dem prosecutors” who “persecute” him together with theFbi“partisan and corrupt intelligence”, “le fake news“.

His “America First” is not dead and Trump promises major changes in foreign policy as well: “I will put an end to war in Ukraine in a day, i will get along with Putin“: he says during his speech at the convention at the gates of Washington. “We are in the most dangerous period in our history, we risk one third World war but I will avoid it,” promises the former president, rejecting the accusations of having been too soft con Vladimir Putin during his presidency. “I was the only president a have no wars and under which Russia has not taken any country”, underlines Trump, recalling the Moscow blitz in Georgia with Bush, the annexation of Crimea under Obama and the invasion ofUkraine with Biden. An invasion which, he assures his supporters, “would not be never happened” with him in the White House. Trump promises a drastic change of course also in relations with Beijing: a plan in 4 years to delete all imports from China and make the USA totally independent from the Dragon.

Read Also Trump, current accounts in China and zero charities in 2020: his tax returns published

And the Republicans still seem to appreciate the tycoon’s proposals: in the race for the White House Trump conquers it straw poll (the informal survey) of the Cpac with 62% of preferencesfollowed at a great distance with the 20% by the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, considered his main potential rival, although he has not yet announced the candidacy. They follow the businessman Perry Johnson (5%), the former ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (3%), the biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamyand senators Ted Cruz e Rand Paulthe former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, all with 1%. Among other indications of the survey, carried out among Republican voters, it emerges that 79% disapprove of aidmilitary and non-military to Ukraine (61% strongly).