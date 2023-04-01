Lives on the edge, the toughest story is the one that first narrated the failure of the diet and then the death of the protagonist.

Reality broadcast by Real Time, Lives on the edge, it is a very popular format. Broadcast all over the world, it has morbidly obese protagonists who decide to rely on the dreaded Dr. Nowzaradan to regain their physical form. Once the case has been assessed in all its complexity, the doctor recommends a diet and physical activity. Once a weight has been reached, he evaluates whether it is appropriate to subject the patient to surgery.

Lives on the edge was created to raise awareness among the American public of a pathology that in the United States can be considered a social disease. Obesity is in fact a very common malaise and it is the result of a wrong way of eating made of artificial foods, rich in sugars, fats and preservatives. Pathological obesity then not only limits sociality, but also involves serious health risks when you are very young. Dr. Now and his Houston clinic try to give useful messages and at the same time try to help those who are now in the last stage of the disease.

Many protagonists who took part in Fast to the limit and they have undertaken to follow the protocols of the well-known doctor, who does not fail to be severe and rigid with his patients. There is who achieved the goal, and did the operation and today he is living a second life and who instead has given up everything looking for different paths. TO Lives on the edge was told toalso the story of James King who participated in the fifth season of the reality show. The 44-year-old turned to the Houston clinic with the intention of changing his life and losing weight, but something went wrong.

Lives on the edge, James King’s dramatic epilogue

When he arrived in Houston James King pesava 333 chili, a weight representative of his psychic and physical state. King’s dramatic story originates from his childhood when his alcoholic mother beat him daily. To alleviate his suffering, he stuffed himself with food and in a few years he gained considerable weight.

Dr. Now welcomed him into his program, but after an impressive 11 months of dieting James has gained 25 kilos. He was later kicked out of reality TV and King tried new diets, but was never able to achieve his goals. The man died in April 2020 at the age of 46, leaving behind his wife and children.

