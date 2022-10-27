One of the former protagonists of Lives on the Edge, Angel Parrish, has practically become another person after the end of the program. Her transformation is truly amazing.

Some protagonists of Lives at the limit, seen years later, they are literally unrecognizable. Their transformations are nothing short of incredible and their rebirth, the inner and the outer one, is very visible.

The path taken within the show, in fact, really represents for them a rebirth in many cases, a restart, the beginning of a new life.

The purpose of all patients del dottor Younan Nowzaradan who go to his now very famous clinica a Houston it is just that: to completely change your lifestyle.

All of them, in fact, start from a critical situation to say the least: generally their initial weight varies between 250 and 350 kg and their physical condition prevents them from making even seemingly trivial movements, such as climbing stairs.

We have seen some of them not being able to get into the car, others instead not being able to get into the shower, many then live practically in bed. That’s why theirs is a real call for help.

All of them then, arrived at Doctor Now, follow a specific process: they start with the diet, which they must follow slavishly in order to start losing the first pounds and only when this has happened can they undergo gastric bypass surgery to complete the weight loss.

Lives on the edge: Angel Parrish’s transformation

When Angel Parrish arrived at Dr. Now’s clinic and the shooting of Vite on the Edge began he was 42 years old and weighed exactly 258 kg.

Obviously, as happens to practically all the participants of the show, the woman could no longer live a “normal” life due to her weight, which is why she decided it was time for a drastic change.

A case very similar to hers, for example, was that of Marla McGrants, whose transformation was just as incredible.

Angel, as per protocol, she began following the diet, exercising and then undergoing gastric bypass surgery.

Era il 2015 and the one he took part in was the third season of the program. Seven years have passed since then, her life has changed completely and in fact this drastic change also affects her: today Parrish seems practically another person.

In fact, already during his participation in Vite al confine, he had lost 130 kg.

In all this time he will probably have lost more, continuing to follow a healthy diet and move as much as possible. The results, however, can be seen and how.