Now—spring—is a good time to start thinking about weight. Ayurveda supports this sustainably.

Ayurveda-Lifestyle

Health is our greatest asset – this knowledge is not new – Ayurveda has known this for many thousands of years. The constitutional teachings of Ayurveda and the way of life according to Ayurveda guarantee that the weight naturally develops towards the ideal weight.

Right now in spring many people are looking for:

“Detox fasting without starving – losing weight without starving – losing weight easily” and much more

Ayurveda can be of lasting help in achieving these goals – after all, the aim of Ayurvedic teaching is to initiate a long, healthy and happy life.

In Ayurveda, the basis for this is knowledge of one’s own constitution and the motivation to live according to it. This can be done without starving and it is not just a weight loss strategy, but a way of life in which everyone who lives according to it becomes healthy or can remain healthy until old age and can enjoy life and food at the same time.

I’ve been teaching Ayurveda for about 30 years now – it’s fascinating to see that there are many people who immediately recognize the potential hidden in this Ayurvedic health teaching – others who first have to get sick, often even very sick before try Ayurveda too.

Why is Ayurveda and health care so important?

It is frightening for me that illness is becoming more and more visible and intense – due to stress, unhealthy nutrition – simply due to our unhealthy lifestyle:

Over 30% of the population complain of chronic fatigue and being burned out. Often with the effect that they can no longer get going in the morning.

Over 30% of adults complain of sleep disorders, which can be problems falling asleep or sleeping through the night.

Over 70% of the adult population is overweight.

There are also many people with back pain, tension and headaches. In the course of life, metabolic disorders such as high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, rheumatism, gout and many more increase in percentage.

These are all signs that people are not living according to their Ayurveda constitution.

What is special about Ayurveda?

Every person has a very individual constitution. This consists of the bio-energies Vata, Pitta and Kapha. Each of us has these three bio-energies, which then result in the personal, very specific dosha composition.

It is important to experience this individual constitution – so it is not simply a matter of letting one’s constitution be determined or determining it oneself – it is a matter of recognizing how one personally reacts to certain external situations – and it It is important to recognize who you were “originally”, because all too often we are strangers to ourselves through years of adjusted life.

This experience is so important that we in the West are less asked: “Who are you, what is good for you?” It is more important that we function in this fast-moving world. With regard to nutrition, the ingredients of a food or food are also looked at more and less at whether it suits one’s own constitution or not.

Exactly this is the strength of Ayurveda – this individuality – which is also reflected in the weight. But not only nutrition is important for the ideal weight, but also exercise, drinking, yoga, meditation, breathing exercises and much more

The stress factor in particular is often overlooked when it comes to losing weight. And the way someone deals with stress also has something to do with their individual constitution.

Experiencing one’s own constitution and the Ayurvedic way of life and nutrition in harmony with one’s own constitution are, for me, very sustainable foundations for an ideal weight and for a healthy life into old age.

But I often experience in my Ayurveda training courses and also in the Ayurveda consultations – many people are looking for a concept in which they do not have to do much or nothing at all.

But important factors for health and an ideal weight are diet and lifestyle.

In my “Ayurveda Basics” training courses, where you learn about your own constitution step by step under guidance – which constitution should be lived for powerful energy and sparkling joie de vivre and for an ideal weight.

In a recent consultation, I was able to experience again how much stress can destroy all other efforts to “live healthily”. A woman had gained approx. 10 kg for several years and was not able to reduce this sustainably despite a healthy Ayurvedic diet and lifestyle. It was only when she was able to stay away from her stressful job for a while that the pounds dropped all by themselves.

Ayurveda is a holistic teaching and not just medicine. The particular strength is health care – but this also requires insight and, above all, the willingness to become active yourself.

I often hear that people do an Ayurveda Panchakarma cure every 2-3 years and are sure that they are doing a lot for their health. I also had a customer in an Ayurveda cure who said – 11 months I live in the lap of luxury – I live unhealthily, but then I go to a Panchakarma cure for 4 weeks, everything is brought back into balance.

This may go well for a few years, but for me it is not an Ayurvedic way of life and certainly not the meaning of Ayurveda.

I can recommend Ayurveda as a lifestyle to anyone who takes the topic of losing weight, ideal weight, and a healthy lifestyle seriously and who has the goal of leading a long, healthy and happy life – i.e. being healthy and full of energy into old age.

In addition, an Ayurvedic fasting week can also be useful, because in our fast-moving world the metabolic performance and detoxification power is often reduced and the body then accumulates the waste products in its tissues, in Ayurveda these are referred to as “Ama”. Serious illnesses usually also involve Ama – so it also makes sense to book the Ayurveda detox fasting week without going hungry. The special thing about my concept is that you can repeat the fasting week with these instructions – at no extra charge.

In the combination offer “Ayurveda basics and basics of Ayurveda cuisine” you can learn the basics well and integrate them immediately. In addition, this offer has a lower price – here is a description of it Combo offer Ayurveda basics and the basics of Ayurveda cuisine…

Here is the description of the Ayurveda detox fasting without starving…

