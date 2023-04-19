Lose weight walking? Here’s how you do it!

Are 10,000 steps a day really enough to lose weight? Can walking lead to noticeable results? Let’s see how and when it is possible.

Dieticians and nutritionists always recommend walking as the ideal physical activity, with or without following slimming diets. Indeed, we can lose weight by walking and more generally do good for our body, but the walk works under certain conditions. Here’s how.

That of walk it is a simple, completely natural exercise, and above all very practical because it can be easily practiced at any time and wherever you want. A real physical activity that is good for our body and organism; in the meantime, let me improve posture, reduces bad cholesterol raising the good one, tones the muscles, balances blood pressure while also lowering the risk of heart attack. Finally, let’s talk about an activity a no cost which requires no equipment.

All this without taking into account that under certain conditions it allows us to lose weight or at least to keep the balance under control. However, for this last point to have a real effect, details are needed conditions.

How to lose weight with walking

Losing weight with walking alone without particular physical effort is, therefore, possible, you just need to be careful of a few things. Here’s everything you need to know.

Start by asking yourself gradual and realistic goals; if you have never practiced long walks, from day 1 you cannot expect to do many kilometers or walk for a long time. There is a need to give the body time to to get used to even to this type of activity: better then to go for walks 20 minutes for the first few days and then increase the difficulty or time and route only later.

Practice walking consistently; the long walk should be practiced at least for 3 times a week and for at least 30 minutes. However, to really succeed in losing weight you will have to adopt the so-called 12-3-30 methodconceived by Prof. Levine of the University of Minnesota.

Nothing too whimsical, you’ll simply have to increase the walking difficulty every time you get used to it; this means not only exceed 30 minutes or anyway increase the frequency in short, be out of breath at the end of the journey. In this way, according to the professor’s study, they can lose up to 7 kg a year.

A balanced diet, the right shoes, company and the choice of time will do the rest and allow you to become even more passionate about walking.

