Lose weight with walking, how many steps to take based on age: amazing results

Can a walk take away the extra pounds? The answer is yes, here are how many steps you need based on your age!

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

The path to ideal physical shape can be tortuous and full of obstacles, however, sometimes, the most effective solution is hidden behind simple and daily gestures, such as letting yourself go for a simple walk. You got it right, walking can be the key to success in achieving your weight loss goals, but how many steps should we take to conquer the goal of well-being? There is a system for doing less than necessary and it varies according to your age.

10,000 steps a day? The secret to losing weight is just maintaining 6 km/h!

Walk it is an extremely accessible and within everyone’s reach, yet often underestimated physical activity. This practice can deliver numerous health benefitsamong which also control of body weight. With a simple walk, in fact, you can burn many calories and activate the metabolism, without overstraining our body.

The number of daily steps needed to achieve concrete results varies according to age, but also to lifestyle and personal goals. There is no magic formula that guarantees weight loss, but there is a walking method that is more valid than the others and it is called Fitwalking

For young adults, ages 18 to 35, a natural propensity for physical activity and a more responsive metabolism may require a commitment of approximately 12,000 to 15,000 steps per day. This allows you to maintain a good balance between calorie consumption and energy expenditure. For those in the 35 to 50 age group, the goal might narrow down to 10,000 to 12,000 steps per day.

For those who have passed the age of 50, however, it is advisable to aim for a minimum of 8,000-10,000 steps a day. At this age, the important thing is to maintain an active lifestyle and adapt movement to your physical abilities.

These are the guidelines that have always been disclosed, but be careful, if you want to maximize results without becoming stuck on the number of steps, there is another secret. Maintain a constant walking speed of approximately 6 km/h, seems to be much more productive, using this method will suffice 40 to 50 minutes a day of walking to obtain concrete results from the point of view of weight loss.

Walk every day and pursuing a balanced diet can really make a difference, allowing us to achieve our goals and fully live every phase of our life in full health, preventing age-related aches and pains and many of the consequences of a sedentary life. All that remains is to try, less than an hour a day will be enough to get back in shape in no time!