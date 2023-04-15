2023 Sohu Equestrian Equestrian U19 Youth Elite League will start in Chengdu, and the four places will jointly promote the development of equestrian sports in Southwest China_Competition_Events

Original title: 2023 Sohu Equestrian U19 Youth Elite League starts in Chengdu

On April 15th, Beijing time, the 2023 Sichuan-Guangzhou-Dongguan-Shenzhen Equestrian Challenge & Sohu Equestrian U19 Youth Elite League (first stop) started its first day of competition at the Sichuan Howe Equestrian Club. The scale of the event, with more than 400 pairs of people and horses participating, shows the current situation of the vigorous development of equestrian sports in Southwest China, and also makes Li Zhenqiang, the Olympic rider and founder of Jinbole Equestrian Team, and Zhang Chao, general manager of Chengdu Howe Equestrian Club, feel satisfied and proud.

In 2021, the Sohu Equestrian U19 Youth Elite League jointly created by the Jinbole Equestrian Team founded by Olympic rider Li Zhenqiang and Sohu Equestrian will come out. In the past two seasons, from the races to the playoffs, and then to the “Olympic Rider Training Camp”, the event has witnessed the growth and progress of one young rider after another. The Olympic Rider Training Camp, with four Olympic riders Li Zhenqiang, Liang Ruiji, Li Yaofeng and Zhang Xingjia as instructors, has become a stage for many young riders to compete to bloom and show themselves.

In 2023, based on the Sohu Equestrian U19 Youth Elite League, the Jinbole Equestrian Team will launch a new “Chuan-Guangzhou-Dongguan-Shenzhen Equestrian Challenge”. The event is planned to be held in four cities: Chengdu, Nanning, Shenzhen and Dongguan. The release of this event not only provides a stage for professional riders to show themselves, but also realizes the regional linkage of equestrian sports. It also provides U19 young riders with the opportunity to compete with professional riders in the same arena. The growing bridge from teen to professional rider.

“In the first year, we first laid the foundation in Dongguan. In the next period of time, we will focus on the southwest region and unite several cities with more representative equestrian sports development,” Li Zhenqiang said in an interview with Sohu Sports The gentleman said, “The first race in Chengdu attracted more than 400 pairs of people and horses. This is a very impressive number. It not only reflects the love of many children in the Southwest for equestrianism, but also shows that this sport is very popular in this area. The development is very fast. So starting from this year, this Guangxi station, and Chengdu, Dongguan, Shenzhen. We still have plans, starting from this year, a Huizhou, and Shaanxi, have intentions, these equestrian areas want to cooperate Together we are a brand that promotes local horsemanship as well. We’re emphatically starting in the South West first.”

Li Zhenqiang said that the event organizers hope to mobilize the enthusiasm of equestrian fans in Southwest China through more interesting competition methods and better competition content, and gradually improve their actual competition skills. “We look forward to matching the high-quality venue of Howe Equestrian Club with the difficulty and rules of the competition route, and truly promote the development of equestrian sports through this event. We also hope that under the continuous exploration of the team, we will create more high-quality competitions. “Li Zhenqiang emphasized that the venue quality of Howe Equestrian Club can be ranked among the top five in China.

In fact, in order to hold this event, Sichuan Howe Equestrian Club has also made a lot of efforts. As the first equestrian club in Southwest China to hold two-star FEI events, Sichuan Howe Equestrian Club, located in the modern pentathlon center of China, has complete infrastructure and rich experience in hosting events. In order to better meet the competition needs of more than 20 equestrian clubs from all over the country, Howe Equestrian Club has built 150 temporary stables, so that more than 400 pairs of horses and horses and spectators can have fun while participating and watching the competition.

"We made a lot of preparations in the early stage, taking the maintenance of the stadium as an example, because this competition has very high requirements on the venue, so the club spent a lot of time and energy on this aspect," Zhang, general manager of Chengdu Howe Equestrian Club, said in an interview. Chao said that at the same time, he revealed that many of the club's measures are more concerned with the welfare of the riders and horses. "Because the weather is hotter, we installed fans in the spectator stands and set up more water pipes to cool the horses." ; In terms of competition level, the competition adopts a more humanized setting, and strives to focus on riders and horses, and put the welfare of horses first. It can be said that in order to best present this game, the club has put in a lot of effort and time. " It is reported that the 2023 Sohu Equestrian U19 Youth Elite League is still composed of sub-stations and playoffs. After the playoffs, the lineup for the Olympic Rider Training Camp will be formed. In order to allow outstanding young riders to have more opportunities to train with top riders, this year's Olympic Rider Training Camp instructor lineup will be further expanded. After the end of the Sichuan-Guiguan-Shenzhen Equestrian Equestrian Challenge, there will also be a final competition with a bonus of 500,000 yuan. (Sohu Sports Guo Jian/Text)

