The singer Noemi, 40 years old in January, in a long interview with the weekly “Today“, he spoke of the kilos lost in the last 4 years and, above all, of mental health. These are his words that also tell of a new serenity:”I have not lost weight, I am thin again, as I had always been. In the middle, I had gained weight due to a stress that I could not manage. With those pounds I wanted to put an armor between me and the possibility of failure “.