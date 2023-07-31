Lukaku case, Ledure rushes Juve: the turning point comes from Chelsea, a flashback for Vlahovic | First page

Off to the dance. Possible turning point regarding the negotiations between Chelsea and Juventus for Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic. As learned from Calciomercato.com indeed, Sebastian Ledure, the lawyer who represents the interests of the former Inter Belgian striker, has reiterated in recent days that he wants keep the commitment made with the Juventus club e you not wanting to listen to other offers until the end of this week, only to then look around to figure out what to do if a solution to the deal does not arrive by Sunday.

VLAHOVIC, LONDON CALLING – Chelsea have initially rejected the loan offer with option to buybut keep on look for an attacker with duties as a pure center forward e the Serbian of the bianconeri is back in a big way in eye: the lawyer Ledure in this perspective is trying to rush Juve and the turning point it can come right from London, with the English club it has reopened to the hypothesis of welcoming the former Fiorentina born in 2000.

WHAT IS MISSING – Two tracks that intersect and run parallel, but that will not mix: the doubts of the Blues on Vlahovic (14 goals in Serie A last season) concern physical strength and the fact that Juvein addition to the arrival of Lukaku (10 goals in Serie A and seven years older) continues to ask an adjustment of 30 million plus 15 in bonuses. The sensations, however, are those of a negotiation that is about to enter its hottest hours. The history of the summer market.