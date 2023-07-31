Fatal Plane Accidents Strike Oshkosh Air Show: Four Dead and Two Injured

Title: Two Separate Plane Accidents in Oshkosh, Wisconsin Leave Four Dead and Two Injured

Date: July 30, 2023

On Saturday, July 29, two separate plane accidents occurred in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, resulting in the tragic deaths of four individuals and leaving two others injured. The accidents took place during the EAA Annual Flight Convention, one of the world‘s most renowned aviation events, held at the Oshkosh Wittman Regional Airport.

The first incident involved a Texas T-6 aircraft crashing into a lake. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office received distress calls in the morning, prompting the deployment of rescue and dive teams, along with other first responders. Sadly, upon arrival, it was discovered that two passengers on board the aircraft had lost their lives. The authorities are actively working in collaboration with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Federal Aviation Administration to thoroughly investigate the cause of the crash.

In a separate incident that occurred around noon central time, a RotorWay 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 rotorcraft collided near Wittman Regional Airport. As a result of the collision, two individuals were killed, while two others sustained injuries. The injured victims were rushed to a local hospital and are currently reported to be in stable condition.

Following the accidents, aircraft operations at Wittman Airport were temporarily suspended to facilitate the initial investigation. However, the afternoon air show, which is a highlight of the EAA Annual Flight Convention, commenced at around 2:45 p.m. after a brief delay. The EAA’s statement clarified that the involved aircraft were owned by individuals participating in the event, but they were not part of the scheduled airshow.

With the National Transportation Safety Board leading the ongoing investigations into both accidents, the EAA has assured attendees and the public that more information will be shared as soon as confirmed details are available.

The EAA Annual Flight Convention, in its 70th year, attracts over 500,000 aviation enthusiasts from around the world. Despite the unfortunate incidents, the convention continues to showcase various aircraft and aviation-related activities, maintaining its reputation as a noteworthy global aviation event.

