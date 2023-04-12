Their names are Aldo, Carlotta and Roberto and they are the three protagonists of the film ‘Oltre il mare’ which shines the spotlight on the delicate issue of lung cancer through personal points of view. The documentary film was made by Sanofi together with WALCE Onlus – Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe, project partner and RUFA – Rome University of Fine Arts, the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome.

To best tell these three stories, Sanofi has entrusted itself to the professional hands of Rufa, the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome, which has given life to a troupe made up of some of the most promising talents among those who have recently completed their careers university. A choice dictated by the need to tell such a complex and delicate theme through a different eye, capable of grasping peculiar nuances and offering an unprecedented perspective on living with the disease.

Lung cancer is still today one of the most aggressive forms of cancer, strongly linked to the primary risk factor, smoking, and affects 2 million people worldwide every year, with over 43,000 diagnoses in Italy alone in 2022. From here the importance of awareness-raising initiatives on correct habits and prevention aimed at encouraging early diagnosis, a decisive factor in the evolution of the disease. This is how stories like this are born, which uses the tool of the documentary film to show how this pathology impacts the daily life of those who suffer from it and those around them, opening a precious and intimate window on the world of Aldo, Carlotta and Roberto , the three protagonists of the film.