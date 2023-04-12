[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, April 12, 2023]Recently, Chinese director Zhang Yimou said that he was surprised that his main theme movie “Man Jianghong” broke the box office of 4.5 billion. However, Zhang Yimou’s remarks triggered an overturning of comments. Mainland netizens ridiculed: “Not only are you surprised, but I am also quite surprised.” “Qin Hui was almost wiped out, and I was also surprised.”

The party media Observer.com reported that on April 9, Zhang Yimou said in an interview that movies are becoming more and more difficult to make and the competition is fierce. He was surprised that “Man Jianghong” broke the box office of 4.5 billion.

The total number of viewers of “Man Jianghong” exceeded 90 million. Zhang Yimou attributed the box office performance to the performance of the actors, “Although the box office does not mean whether a movie is good or not, it is just a reference, but it represents how many people watched it.”

Zhang Yimou claimed that he was surprised by the box office of “Man Jianghong”, which caused a big overturn of comments on Weibo. Mainland netizens ridiculed: “It’s no surprise, it’s Shen Teng and Yi Yang Qianxi, the box office appeal of these two people can be 1.5 billion.”

“It’s not just your surprise, I also think it’s quite a surprise, box office surprise, film schedule surprise, announcement surprise, surrounding surprises, and even people’s surprises.”

“Director Zhang: Rent a small shed, invite two cross talk streamers, buy a script to kill the script, find a poem by Xin Qiji, Huo Qubing, and Su Shi, start filming, wow, the box office is billions, the audience’s money is really good… ··cut.”

“Pretending to be ignorant.” “The director’s acting skills are better than the leading actor.” “What’s so unexpected about this, it’s obvious when you force elementary school students to watch it.”

“Ah, a kind of sadness! Randomly edited and edited. It is called cultural inheritance and cultural export. If this really makes foreigners see the combination of reality, it will be ashamed and thrown into space.”

“Man Jianghong” is directed by Zhang Yimou, starring Shen Teng, Yue Yunpeng, Yi Yanqianxi and other well-known artists. It uses the praise of the national hero Yue Fei to promote the so-called “patriotism” of the CCP. The film was well received by the official media, but it caused controversy such as “plagiarism”, “stealing tickets” and “destroying traditional culture”.

The most criticized part of “Man Jianghong” is that Qin Hui, the treacherous official who killed the national hero Yue Fei, is waiting to be positioned. In the film, the scene of Qin Hui leading millions of soldiers to carry Yue Fei’s “Man Jianghong” on his back is surprising.

Many netizens criticized Zhang Yimou: “Qin Hui was almost wiped out, and I was surprised.” “Qin Hui almost became a positive hero, just like treating a traitor as a hero.” “If Qin Hui is resurrected, he will definitely make you a confidant.”

Shen Yi, a professor of international politics at Fudan University, once posted on Weibo that the plot of “Man Jianghong” plagiarized a line from “The Bodyguard of the Dragon Gate”. “Manjianghong” officials immediately claimed to sue the rumor-mongers, but nothing happened.

Photographer Yue Gongying, who claimed to be a descendant of Yue Fei, criticized Zhang Yimou for turning serious historical themes into nondescript films, blaspheming national heroes. sad!

Jiang Guangyu, the host of “The Most Ridiculous Spot in the News,” commented that Zhang Yimou, under the banner of “Man Jianghong” and in the name of a great hero, made such a bad film that was incompatible with national righteousness, and also Play up the CCP’s great power chauvinism and narrow nationalism.

The box office results of “Man Jianghong” were also suspected of being fake. The box office of the film was dismal in Hong Kong, and it only sold for 53,000 yuan in 3 days.

A student at the Hong Kong Film Academy told The Epoch Times that “Man Jianghong” is not flattering to promote nationalism. The CCP has always hoped to brainwash mainlanders through literary and artistic works, distorting the ancient ethics of “loyalty” to the emperor into what the CCP needs Hong Kong people have not received such a brainwashing education, so they will not go into the theater to join in the party.

Zhang Yimou is a well-known Chinese director who has filmed many films with the main theme of promoting the ideology of the CCP. He was also the director of the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the Hangzhou G20 summit “The Most Reminiscence is Hangzhou” theatrical performance, and the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. He was honored by the CCP.

