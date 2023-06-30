Home » Madonna Postpones World Tour Due to Serious Infection: Fans Concerned
Fans of pop icon Madonna are expressing concern after it was announced that her upcoming world tour, “Celebration,” has been postponed. The reason for the postponement is a serious bacterial infection that the singer developed, resulting in her hospitalization for several days in intensive care.

Variety magazine reported the news, stating that Madonna’s health is now improving. According to Page Six, the singer was found unconscious and had to be intubated upon admission to the hospital. The tour was originally scheduled to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver.

Even Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed the news on social media, revealing that the infection occurred on June 24. Oseary stated, “Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection… her health is improving, but she is still under medical treatment. A full recovery is expected.” Oseary also mentioned that all commitments, including the tour, will be suspended until further notice, and more details will be shared with fans in the future.

The “Celebration” tour was set to visit 43 cities worldwide, including eleven in Europe, and was planned to run until early next year. However, due to Madonna’s health condition, all concerts have been postponed. A source close to the singer informed People magazine that Madonna has been discharged from the intensive care unit and is currently in the recovery phase.

This is not the first health setback for Madonna. In late 2020, she underwent hip replacement surgery, and prior to that, she had to cancel shows on her “Madame X” tour due to a stage injury. Madonna openly shared her health struggles with her fans, describing herself as a “bionic woman” and revealing her surgery.

Fans around the world are now wishing Madonna a speedy recovery and eagerly awaiting updates on the rescheduled tour dates.

