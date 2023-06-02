Magnesium deficiency, an essential nutrient for health

Il magnesium it is an essential mineral for the proper functioning of our body, although it is often overlooked, its deficiency can lead to various health problems. In this article, we’ll explore the importance of magnesium, the symptoms and consequences of a deficiency, as well as dietary sources and recommendations for making sure you get adequate intake of this vital nutrient.

Figure 1 – Magnesium an essential nutrient for our health.

What is magnesium used for?

Magnesium plays a fundamental role in numerous physiological processes within our body. It contributes to the regulation of blood pressure, energy metabolism, protein synthesis and the maintenance of proper bone health. Additionally, it is involved in muscle activity, nervous system functioning, and regulation of blood sugar levels.

Symptoms and consequences of magnesium deficiency

A magnesium deficiency can manifest itself with different symptoms, which can vary from person to person. Some of the common symptoms include muscle cramps, fatigue, irritability, difficulty concentrating, trouble sleeping, and heart palpitations. In the long term, magnesium deficiency can increase your risk of developing conditions such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and osteoporosis.

According to a study conducted by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) in the United States, it is estimated that more than 50% of adults have a magnesium intake below the daily recommendations. This data highlights the importance of paying attention to this nutrient and ensuring an adequate intake in our diet.

Food sources of magnesium

Fortunately, magnesium can be easily obtained through a balanced diet. Some foods rich in magnesium include:

Green leafy vegetables: spinach, chard, cabbage and broccoli. Fruit: bananas, avocado and dried figs. Legumes: beans, lentils and chickpeas. Nuts: almonds, walnuts and pumpkin seeds. Whole grains: Wheat bran, brown rice and oatmeal. Pesce: salmon, trout and mackerel.

Importantly, the absorption of magnesium can be affected by a few factors. For example, excessive alcohol consumption, the presence of certain gastrointestinal diseases and the use of certain drugs can reduce its absorption. Therefore, it is always advisable to consult a health professional or nutritionist to assess your magnesium intake and identify any deficiencies.

Recommendations and recommended daily intake of Magnesium

Recommendations for daily magnesium intake may vary based on individual age, gender, and health conditions. In general, therecommended daily intake of magnesium for adults it is around 310-420 mg for men and 255-320 mg for women.

However, some people may need more magnesium. For example, pregnant or breastfeeding women may need larger amounts to support the growth and development of the fetus. Additionally, people with certain medical conditions, such as diabetes or kidney disease, may require a higher intake.

How to maintain an adequate intake of magnesium in the diet

To maintain an adequate intake of magnesium in your diet, you can follow some practical guidelines:

Consume a balanced diet : Include a variety of magnesium-rich foods such as leafy green vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, whole grains, and fish.

: Include a variety of magnesium-rich foods such as leafy green vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, whole grains, and fish. Limit your alcohol intake : Excessive alcohol consumption can interfere with the absorption of magnesium.

: Excessive alcohol consumption can interfere with the absorption of magnesium. Consult a health professional: If you suspect you have a magnesium deficiency or are at risk of deficiency, it is always advisable to consult a health professional or nutritionist to assess your situation and get personalized advice.

Recipe: Spinach and Almond Salad

Here is a simple recipe that can help you increase your magnesium intake:

Ingredients:

150 g of fresh spinach

30 g of flaked almonds

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Juice of half a lemon

Salt and Pepper To Taste

Preparation:

Wash and dry the fresh spinach. In a non-stick pan, toast the sliced ​​almonds until lightly browned. In a bowl, mix the spinach with the toasted almonds. Season with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Mix well and serve as a side dish or light main course.

This simple salad offers a delicious combination of nutritious greens and magnesium-rich almonds. It can be a healthy and tasty choice to increase your daily dietary magnesium intake.

Conclusion

Magnesium deficiency is a common but often overlooked problem that can affect our health in a variety of ways. It’s important to pay attention to this vital nutrient and make sure you consume a balanced diet that includes magnesium-rich foods. In case of doubts or suspected deficiencies, it is always advisable to consult a health professional or nutritionist to receive a personalized assessment.

Remember that good nutrition is essential for overall well-being and that magnesium plays an important role in supporting many physiological processes in our bodies. Take care of your health and include magnesium in your daily diet!

Sources