Making the new profile homogeneous is good

Making the new profile homogeneous is good

“Today at the State-Regions conference – explained Guidolin – the foundations are being laid for a better definition of this profile also thanks to the social health role attributed to the OSS in the last legislature. The pandemic has revealed the delay we were in in updating this professional figure to make us ready for the challenge of the PNRR which requires us to reorganize staff within new organizational models of social and health services in the territories. Making the new profile homogeneous at a national level is certainly something very positive.

I hope for greater involvement of professional institutes with a social-health focus in the new courses that are emerging, given that one of the access requirements is the upper secondary school diploma. In a short time, the new generations could be involved and brought closer to the social and health professions, which as we know suffer from a widespread chronic disaffection, but above all it would be possible to make up for the lack of personnel.

In its vision of the future, the M5S had included this fundamental step in its program for the political elections in which, at 360°, we explained what healthcare we would like”

