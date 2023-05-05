Home » Malpensa, the anti-drug dog discovers eight kilos of cocaine hidden in the wheelchair
He arrived at Malpensa airport in Lombardy on a flight from La Romana (Santo Domingo) in a wheelchair and with an obvious brace on his right leg. The man, an American, was approached by the anti-drug dog Cosmo and the soldiers of the finance guard on duty at the airport checked him: in the wheels of the chair they found 43 wrappers of very pure cocaine weighing over eight kilograms. The pusher was taken to the hospital to check his health conditions and then arrested on the order of the Busto Arsizio prosecutor’s office. His arrest has already been validated. In detail, the drug would have yielded one million euros. The military recall that it is not the first time that drug traffickers have tried to introduce drugs from the airport in this way. A Spaniard, who had turned out to be a false invalid, had hidden 13 kilograms of cocaine in the wheelchair last August and had been arrested.

