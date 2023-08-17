Man Arrested for Stealing Safe from Closed Gym and Attempting to Break it Open

Man Arrested for Stealing Safe from Closed Gym

On the afternoon of August 15, a thirty-five-year-old man was arrested by the carabinieri for stealing a safe from a gym that was closed for mid-August. The man’s intention was to break open the safe in the hope of obtaining its contents.

According to reports, the soldiers of the Rome mobile unit were tipped off about the theft and managed to apprehend the suspect in Via Fonte Buono. They caught him red-handed as he was in the process of “withdrawing” from the safe, which he had managed to open and found small denomination banknotes inside.

During the arrest, the man was found in possession of 250 euros in cash and a backpack containing four laptops. Further investigations determined that the theft had occurred at a sports center located nearby on via Aristide Leonori.

Upon inspection, the carabinieri discovered that a secondary access door to the sports center had been forced open. The manager of the facility promptly filed a lawsuit, and all the stolen items were returned to him.

The court of Rome validated the arrest and imposed specific obligations on the suspect. The thirty-five-year-old man is now being accused of “aggravated theft and violation of the obligations relating to special surveillance.” As a result, he is required to report to the carabinieri barracks every day.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of security measures, even during the closure of establishments such as gyms. Authorities are urging business owners to ensure proper protection for their premises and to report any suspicious activities immediately to prevent such incidents from occurring again in the future.