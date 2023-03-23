“It’s very fascinating to play matches of this level but being the first it’s more difficult”: thus, on the social channels of the FIGC, the blue coach Roberto Mancini a few hours from Italy-England who this evening, in Naples, opens the qualifiers for Euro 2024. “Italy-England is becoming a classic like Italy-Germany – continues the coach – we’ve played it many times in the last two years, it seems to have become a friendly match…England are one of the best teams in the world , has an incredible set of players. It will be difficult, but we too will create some problems for them.” The blue coach then spoke of the enthusiasm of the Neapolitan crowd: “It’s always been like this – he said – It’s been like this with his team and it’s always been like this with the national team. It will certainly be a nice evening and the crowd will help us”. “Now a new cycle begins – continues Mancini – it’s 4 years between now and 2026 with a Nations League and another European championship in between, so the hope is to do better. Obviously, trying to hit some goals. I think the team is good, that he has good young people behind him, they just need to play and gain experience, then I think we can really create a competitive team. We haven’t been able to train much, because two days aren’t many. However, I have to say, that the group I think it’s good.” The technical commissioner then recalls Gianluca Vialli: “Luca is part of that series of personalities from the sports world who will always remain in everyone’s heart, even if he is physically no longer here, he will always remain a special person”.

