Maneskin, Damiamo sings "Iron Sky" by Paolo Nutini a capella – The video

Maneskin, Damiamo sings "Iron Sky" by Paolo Nutini a capella – The video

An unscheduled event that left the fans speechless: Damiano of the Maneskin interpreted Iron Sky by Paolo Nutini totally a capella, i.e. without music in the background. It happened yesterday evening, July 21, at the concert at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. “It has always been my dream to be able to fill a stadium like this,” said the group’s frontman before singing it. He then thanked the other members of the band one by one and announced that he was about to sing Iron Sky: «A song that immediately made me understand that all this could be done», explained Damiano. The song was part of the Maneskin repertoire since before the success achieved.

