Building a Summer Safety Defense Line: Quzhou Kaihua Implements Anti-Drowning Education and Awareness Campaign

Quzhou Kaihua: Carry out anti-drowning publicity and education to build a summer safety defense line

Quzhou Kaihua, China – With the summer season underway, safety concerns such as drowning have reached a peak. To address this issue, the Yangjiayuan Tunnel Management Office of Zhejiang Provincial Communications Group and the Kaihua County Red Cross Society of Quzhou City conducted a drowning prevention safety education and publicity event at Longtan Dam, Shangxi Village, Kaihua County on July 20.

The event, aimed at raising awareness about drowning prevention, saw safety preacher Chen Yuan disseminating materials on drowning prevention safety knowledge to parents and children. Chen emphasized the importance of “six inconsistencies” in preventing drowning. The residents, enjoying the cool evening air, actively participated in on-site exchanges and interactions regarding the topic. Furthermore, volunteers from the “Homeland Service Team” shared real-life drowning accident cases, urging local residents to stay away from dangerous areas such as rivers and reservoirs. The event aimed to enhance drowning prevention safety awareness among both children and parents.

In addition to the awareness campaign, the volunteers of the “Homeland Service Team” collaborated with the Red Cross Society of Kaihua County to establish a private emergency team for drowning prevention and rescue. Equipped with essentials like life jackets, kayaks, and medical kits, the team conducts regular patrols around the Longtan Dam. Their primary objective is to promptly respond to any potential danger and provide assistance as quickly as possible. Through these practical actions, the team aims to secure the safety of residents within their jurisdiction, further strengthening the “safety rope” against drowning incidents.

This drowning prevention publicity and education activity successfully distributed over 80 copies of promotional materials, engaging with more than 30 local residents. The responsible authorities from the Yangjiayuan Tunnel Management Office expressed their commitment to continuing various summer drowning prevention safety education activities. These initiatives aim to effectively improve the safety awareness of both children and parents, collectively building a robust summer safety defense line.

As the temperature rises and people seek refuge in bodies of water, it is crucial to prioritize safety. By actively participating in such initiatives and spreading awareness about drowning prevention, communities can ensure a secure and enjoyable summer season for everyone.

Source: People’s Daily Online – Zhejiang Channel

Author: Chen Yuan

Editor: Huang Ziwei

