Microsleep: 19-year-old took off in Sankt Pankraz with the car

The 19-year-old driver from the Freistadt district was traveling with a 20-year-old friend from the Kirchdorf district at around 6:55 a.m. on the B138 from Windischgarsten towards Kirchdorf. In the municipality of Sankt Pankraz, the car left the roadway, flew over an embankment and stayed on the roof.

The 19-year-old was injured to an unspecified degree and flown to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Clinic in Steyr with the emergency helicopter. He stated that he fell asleep briefly while driving. His passenger was also injured and taken to the hospital in Wels by ambulance.

An alcohol test could not be carried out. The Steyr public prosecutor ordered an evaluation of the blood.

