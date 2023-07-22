Slobodan Ćustić’s car broke down in Greece Entertainment

A message appeared on one page asking for help to our famous actor Slobodan Ćustić, who is in Greece with his wife Jelena Ćustić.

“Urgent! Is there anyone who can connect our human and acting greatness today or in the morning Slobodana Ćustićand from Siviri to Kassandra at least to Gevgelija?”, it was written in a message on the Facebook page “Grčka Info”.

Jelena Ćustić, the wife of the famous actor who is 23 years his junior, with whom he has four children, spoke very quickly – “Greetings to everyone! I wrote 6, 7 days ago, considering that we had a serious car breakdown when we were coming to the sea, and we had to rent a car in Thessaloniki to get to Siviri. Then I received a lot of support and help from the group, for which I am extremely grateful, and also a nice acquaintance with the family that brought me back from Thessaloniki to Sivira, after I returned the rented car,” she stated on the networks and continued:

“Now the main part goes… Our car has been in Đevđelia since July 14 and it has finally been repaired. We just thought we would stay in Greece forever. My husband should go get the car tomorrow, so here I am again here to ask if anyone is coming home from Kassandra tomorrow and if they have a free seat and are willing to be connected to Đevđelia? Slobodan Ćustić”, it was written in the continuation of the post.

Tonight, however, Jelena once again posted on Facebook and stated: “At this moment a woman approached us on the beach, thanks to the group, the voice reached her, through the mother who follows… Tonight they leave for Serbia and they have a place! Many, many thanks to everyone.”

Slobodan Ćustić is a favorite of many because of his numerous theater and film roles, and few know that the famous actor had one marriage before his current wife and a total of six children.



