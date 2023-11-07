Marzi, reorganization of the local health authority to improve the effectiveness of services – Healthcare

“The reorganization of the Local Health Authority tends to strengthen the effectiveness of health services, making use of the functional Departments which represent a novelty and which have the aim of strengthening teamwork. The new corporate act also pays particular attention to the issue of lists of waiting with the establishment of a specific project group with the specific task of guaranteeing all citizens certain and adequate times of access to healthcare services”. This was declared by the regional health councilor, Carlo Marzi, after the council adopted the resolution of the general director of the Aosta Valley Local Health Authority which approves the new company act.





“The new corporate act – explains Marzi – contains the reorganization of the company for the implementation of the guidelines of the Health and Social Wellbeing Plan approved by the Council, with the aim of relaunching the regional health service and making it more attractive, with a significant increase in Complex Structures. It is one of the tools, created in a short time, which strengthens the management and care of people in the area: placing prevention at the center of health and well-being policies, providing structures dedicated to specific pathologies such as the Mental Health Center, the Center for Rare and Autoimmune Diseases and the increasingly widespread use of digital technologies and Telemedicine”.





The new act provides for nine structural departments and five functional departments, 53 complex structures, 18 simple departmental structures, 52 simple structures and 12 functionally related structures.



