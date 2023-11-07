Home » Marzi, reorganization of the local health authority to improve the effectiveness of services – Healthcare
Health

Marzi, reorganization of the local health authority to improve the effectiveness of services – Healthcare

by admin
Marzi, reorganization of the local health authority to improve the effectiveness of services – Healthcare

“The reorganization of the Local Health Authority tends to strengthen the effectiveness of health services, making use of the functional Departments which represent a novelty and which have the aim of strengthening teamwork. The new corporate act also pays particular attention to the issue of lists of waiting with the establishment of a specific project group with the specific task of guaranteeing all citizens certain and adequate times of access to healthcare services”. This was declared by the regional health councilor, Carlo Marzi, after the council adopted the resolution of the general director of the Aosta Valley Local Health Authority which approves the new company act.


“The new corporate act – explains Marzi – contains the reorganization of the company for the implementation of the guidelines of the Health and Social Wellbeing Plan approved by the Council, with the aim of relaunching the regional health service and making it more attractive, with a significant increase in Complex Structures. It is one of the tools, created in a short time, which strengthens the management and care of people in the area: placing prevention at the center of health and well-being policies, providing structures dedicated to specific pathologies such as the Mental Health Center, the Center for Rare and Autoimmune Diseases and the increasingly widespread use of digital technologies and Telemedicine”.


The new act provides for nine structural departments and five functional departments, 53 complex structures, 18 simple departmental structures, 52 simple structures and 12 functionally related structures.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

ATP Finals Turin, Jannik Sinner has arrived: he’s...

The Optimal Number of Steps: New Study Reveals...

Coquette diet: everything you need to know about...

Heart transplant not compatible, except for 5-month-old baby...

Swimming and Gym Activity as Medicine: The Enervita...

Nobel Prize winner Semenza: “We are alive thanks...

Rising Health Care Costs and Inflation Shake Americans’...

What does the new law provide? – breaking...

Why You’re Not Losing Weight with Cardio: Common...

there is a strong bond in women –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy