According to what is learned, the Ministry of Health is currently working on an extension that must be issued by tomorrow. Hospitals, clinics and assisted health residences host fragile patients and in this case a surplus of attention is still considered necessary. In any case, this would be a limited extension in time since at the end of next month a new government could already be in office that will decide how to intervene.

From next October 1st, the obligation to wear masks on means of transport and in health facilities will lapse. However, something new is coming. The obligation could in fact remain in force in health facilities also throughout October. In fact, the Ministry of Health is currently working on an extension that must be issued by tomorrow.

An extension dictated by reasons of prudence given that cases are starting to rise again and the vaccination campaign for the administration of the fourth dose with bivalent vaccines is struggling to take off. Hospitals, clinics and assisted health residences host fragile patients and in this case a surplus of attention is still considered necessary. In any case, this would be a limited extension in time since at the end of next month a new government could already be in office that will decide autonomously at that point how to intervene on this point as well.

Starting from this Saturday, however, on buses, subways, trains and coaches it will no longer be mandatory to wear a type Ffp2 mask. The obligation was extended last June until 30 September since it is easier to get infected indoors.

No masks even at school, with the beginning of the school year the obligation to wear them has already lapsed for both teachers and pupils. Only people who are frail due to health problems are an exception.

Finally, in private work, the latest protocol signed by the social partners establishes that until 31 October the mask must be worn by colleagues who cannot respect the safety distance. Before the deadline, representatives of employers and employees will meet to take stock and decide what to do in the future.

September 29, 2022

