By their very nature, care facilities are places where large numbers of people congregate and are therefore at increased risk for the spread of disease. In order to protect the residents and the nursing staff, special measures have been taken in many countries, including the wearing of respiratory masks.

These measures have drastically changed life in nursing homes and pose a major challenge for everyone involved. “The pandemic is not over yet, but we are moving towards a transition,” says expert Max Leber from Berlin, “It’s been three years that the first Covid cases were registered”. Max Leber manages PPE Germany GmbH.

Health protection in nursing homes through FFP2 masks from Berlin

In Berlin, PPE Germany has reacted and is producing FFP2 masks specifically for use in nursing homes. These masks are particularly suitable for use in nursing and offer a high level of protection for nursing staff and residents. “The hoped-for end of the pandemic has led to a certain mask fatigue among the population, but also to sensitization to the topic of health protection,” says Managing Director Max Leber of PPE Germany. By manufacturing the masks on site, they can be delivered quickly and easily to care facilities throughout Germany. The effectiveness of mask wearing for health protection was based on 78 randomized controlled trials, six of them during the Covid pandemic, with a total of 610,872 participants in multiple countries.

Particular challenges of health protection in nursing homes

The use of FFP2 masks in nursing homes is an important part of occupational safety and not only protects the health of the employees, but also that of the residents. In addition to wearing masks, however, other protective measures must also be taken, such as washing hands regularly, disinfecting surfaces and keeping your distance to prevent the further spread of diseases. Overall, the FFP2 masks made by PPE Germany from Berlin, which are specially made for nursing homes, help to ensure that the nursing staff and residents are better protected against infections. This is an important contribution to the health of everyone involved at a time when protection against diseases is even more important than usual.

Structured risk assessment as the basis for occupational safety with respiratory masks

Occupational health and safety in areas where respiratory masks are used plays a crucial role in ensuring the health and safety of employees. A basic prerequisite for this is a structured risk assessment, which serves as the basis for all further protective measures. Max Leber: “Masks and health protection are not a fad in nursing, but the result of rational consideration.” In medical and nursing activities, there is intensive skin contact and general proximity, during which potential pathogens can be transmitted. The vulnerability of the elderly population and the impairment of health in care facilities are evident. Especially in the case of elderly people in need of care, even in the case of mild illnesses for the average patient, a high risk potential with very serious illnesses after infection can be assumed in many cases.

The risk assessment makes it possible to identify and evaluate hazards and risks when working with respiratory masks. Both the properties of the respirators and the specific working conditions must be taken into account. These include the type of pollutants or particles used, the duration of exposure and the individual state of health of the employees.

On the basis of the risk assessment, suitable protective measures can be determined, such as selecting the right respirator, conducting training courses and introducing certain rules of conduct. The regular review and adjustment of protective measures is also an important part of occupational safety.

V.i.S.d.P.:

dr Rainer Schreiber

Lecturer adult education & HR consultant

About the author:

Personnel consultant and honorary lecturer Dr. Rainer Schreiber with a degree in economics with a focus on financing, controlling, human resources and training. The blog schreiber-bildung.de offers topics related to education, further training and career opportunities. He is interested in vocational adult education and publishes on the subject of personnel consulting, demographic change and economic policy. You can reach us at abowi.com.

PPE Germany GmbH based in Berlin are specialists in respiratory protection made in Germany. PPE Germany is one of the major European mask producers for high-quality FFP2 masks and started production in 2020 to ensure that the population is supplied with protective equipment. PPE Germany protects the health of people who have to work and live in complicated air conditions, for example through viral contamination, hospital germ contamination, bacterial contamination, dust, fibers (e.g. from mineral wool), industrial exhaust gases, fine dust. All PPE Germany products are certified and are subject to the strictest test standards.

company contact

PPE Germany GmbH

Max Leber

Mertensstrasse 63-115

13587 Berlin

+49 30 202366380



Press contact

PPE Germany GmbH

Max Leber

Mertensstrasse 63-115

13587 Berlin

+49 30 202366380

