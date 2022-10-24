The free Juventus player comments on yesterday’s victory in Padua. Coach Anastasi also speaks: “We played an opaque first set. We were a bit tight while they played an extraordinary run. Then we got control of the game, honestly we suffered little, working well with blocking, defense and counterattack “

PERUGIA – Day of rest for Sir Safety Susa Perugia.

Returning late in the evening from the victorious trip to Padua, the Block Devils are enjoying 24 hours of rest and recovery today. Appointment for everyone tomorrow morning at the PalaBarton to kick off the short preparation for the next match, the external super-challenge on Thursday evening on the Cucine Lube Civitanova field for the advance of the eleventh day of Superlega.

Waiting for the big match at Juventus, it is time for a satisfied analysis after the fourth consecutive victory in this championship start won yesterday at the Kioene Arena.

“At the beginning we suffered and we did it because Padua is a strong team”, says the free Massimo Colaci. “They made a first set with a very high level of batting, we made a few mistakes too many in a beautiful building but where it is not easy to play and it takes a while to pick up the pace in serving and receiving. Then we grew up I would say in all the fundamentals and we were good at not disuniting in difficult moments. We take the fourth victory and winning is always better, it helps you to work in the gym on things that may not have gone well with tranquility and serenity. The use of so many players? We have the opportunity to let everyone play without losing quality. It is, let’s say, a luxury that we can afford because the company has set up a roster of the highest level and the coach can choose according to the characteristics of each one without decreasing the level. And let’s not forget the importance of whoever enters from the bench. Greg for example yesterday (Ropret, ndr) with his entrances to the service he has given us a great hand ”.

“We played an opaque first set”explains the technician Andrea Anastasi. “We were a bit tight while they played an extraordinary run. Then we got into control of the game, honestly we suffered little, working well with blocking, defense and counterattack, maybe with some mistakes too many in the serve. But these are all situations that are there because every game has its own story. Thursday we go to Civitanova and a very interesting and also important race awaits us to get into the rhythm for the Super Cup. We play against the Italian champions, a team that is growing. We will go to face them with great humility and respect ”.

TONIGHT SUMMARY OF PADUA-PERUGIA ON UMBRIA TV. AND TOMORROW THERE IS GOLDEN SET

An extensive summary of Padua-Perugia will be broadcast tonight at 20:30 on channel 10 of Umbria TV, the official television of Sir Safety Susa Perugia. Tomorrow evening, however, at 9:30 pm and naturally on Umbria TV, the weekly appointment with “Golden Set”, the in-depth program on Block Devils, returns. Guests in the studio of Federica Monarchi and Marco Cruciani for Sir Safety Susa Perugia will be the director Simone Giannelli and the central Flavio Gualberto.

SIR SAFETY PRESS OFFICE SUSA PERUGIA