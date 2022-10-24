Home News The Province of Belluno makes the “bridge” to save money: “It’s a small sign”
The Province of Belluno makes the "bridge" to save money: "It's a small sign"

The Province of Belluno makes the "bridge" to save money: "It's a small sign"

The Province makes the “bridge” to save energy. With a decree, the president Roberto Padrin has established that the offices of Palazzo Piloni will be closed on October 31 and December 9. “The reduction of public spending also passes through measures designed to contain energy consumption,” explains Padrin, who has also adopted the same measure for the municipality of Longarone he manages. “These savings can be pursued in the periods of the year when there is a reduction in access to provincial services by users and a reduction in the number of employees in service”.

For this reason, for the Ognissanti bridge, Palazzo Piloni will be closed from Friday 28 October to Tuesday 1 November, while in December it will close from Wednesday 7 to Sunday 11, thus incorporating the feast of the Immaculate Conception.

«This same decision I also made for the municipality of Longarone of which I am mayor. Of course, these closures do not solve the problem of expensive bills, but it is a small signal, waiting for the government to lower the price of gas on the market. In the meantime, “continues Padrin,” we are carrying out an evaluation with the offices to understand where we can further contract energy expenditure “.

The idea is to group the largest number of offices in one wing of the building to close part of the building so as to reduce consumption, including heating. “Also because we will have to understand at the end of November what will remain in the cash and how much we will be able to spend to cover the expensive bills”. pda

