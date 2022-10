Chandler Bing was the most sarcastic of the magnificent six protagonists of Friends, always with the joke ready, but basically a quiet type to start a family with Monica. But in reality the actor who played him, Matthew Perry, he was living a private hell due to his addiction. Now that he turned 53, he decided to tell all his vicissitudes in a book and his ordeal from the point of view of health. Let’s see what she unveiled.