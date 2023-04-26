Mauriziano Hospital of Turin leader for liver surgery – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 26 – The Italian Society of Surgery has identified the Mauriziano hospital in Turin and Professor Alessandro Ferrero as director to whom to entrust the national reference school in liver surgery. The general and oncological surgery of the Mauriziano hospital in Turin, directed by Professor Alessandro Ferrero, is in fact the leader in Italy for the most recent methods, performing over 70% of cases with a minimally invasive technique, attracting patients from outside the region, thus as fellow surgeons who want to perfect their technique. In recent years, surgery of the liver and biliary tract has undergone radical changes, both in the technical field and in that of indications.



In particular, only recently has the possibility of performing extremely complex hepatic resection operations by minimally invasive methods become widespread, with a reduction in complications and hospital stay.



Starting from 8 May 2023, a selected number of surgeons from all over Italy will meet in Turin to acquire and improve their knowledge. In the two weeks of training that will be held at the Mauriziano hospital, professors of liver surgery will also take turns, coming from all the most important Italian centres, both hospital and university, as well as international experts. (HANDLE).

