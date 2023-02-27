Home Health Maurizio Costanzo, the touching phrase he said on the last episode of his show
Health

Maurizio Costanzo, the touching phrase he said on the last episode of his show

by admin
Maurizio Costanzo, the touching phrase he said on the last episode of his show

Maurice Costanzo, creator and host of the Maurizio Costanzo Show, died on February 24, 2023 at the age of 86, leaving a void in the world of Italian television. The news of his passing caused great emotion and there were many messages of condolence and affection from personalities from the world of entertainment and politics, as well as from his fans. Here’s what he said on the last episode of his famous talk show, where he said some words that, unfortunately, could not come true.

Costanzo, the offense of the selfie on the coffin with the widow De Filippi. The decalogue: what not to do at funerals

Maurizio Costanzo, selfie asked of Maria De Filippi at the funeral home: it’s a storm. “Without any respect”

Photo Credits: Kikapress, Red Communications; music: “OnceAgain” from Bensound.com
READ ALSO:– Here are those who have not written anything on social media about the death of Maurizio Costanzo: two very famous presenters who also work for Mediaset. Who I am

Read the full article
are Leggo.it

See also  Goodbye cornea transplant, an injection will suffice

You may also like

Notice of integration of the working table “Promotion...

4 regions return to high risk and 10...

Marta’s obsession with hand hygiene

Massacre in the sea of ​​Crotone, 59 dead...

Do you have one pupil smaller than the...

Camila Giorgi triumphs in Mexico! The blue beats...

Kiev, massive Russian attack with Shahed drones in...

Ukraine, Zelensky dismisses joint forces commander Moskalyov

Modern cars, the hoax of the Americans: it...

More serene with the right diet, here are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy