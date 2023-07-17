Meloni, Rutte and von der Leyen sign the memorandum of understanding with Tunisia. President Saied: “From NGOs fake news about migrants to hit us” – The video

The memorandum of understanding between the EU and Tunisia was signed today, 16 July 2023, by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the outgoing President of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, and the Tunisian President Kais Saied. Handshakes concluded the signing ceremony during which Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden was also present. As soon as it was finished, the meeting between the European delegation and Saied began. «Team Europe is back in Tunis. We were here together a month ago to launch a new one partnership with Tunisia. And today we carry it forward,” von der Leyen said in a tweet. In recent months, Meloni has traveled to Tunisia several times, including on 11 June, before returning with Rutte and von der Leyen for a meeting with Tunisian leaders on 11 June.

The memorandum and the migration issue

The partnership mentioned by the leader of the European executive, it includes five fundamental pillars: the EU’s macro-financial assistance, the strengthening of economic ties, cooperation on green energy, the promotion of contacts between people and the issue of immigration. This last point is described at the moment as the most important. The EU would provide the North African country with funds of around one billion euros, and would assist it in obtaining additional funding from the International Monetary Fund which would help Tunisia avoid financial collapse and liberalize its economy. In exchange, Tunisia would collaborate in the management of migrants.

Saied: «Violent management of migrants? Fake News from NGOs»

The EU’s move, however, is not without controversy given that Saied’s handling has recently come under international criticism for violence against migrants from sub-Saharan Africa. Violence that the EU claims it intends to stop, starting a management to be done “respecting human rights and international law, a position we hold with all partners”. Regarding the controversies, the Tunisian president Saied was particularly harsh: “The Tunisian people have shown unlimited generosity towards these migrants expelled from their countries, while many NGOs that should assume their humanitarian role have acted only through press releases”. And again: «Can these press releases protect these victims from hunger and thirst? Not to mention the maneuvers of defamation and fake news with the aim of damaging Tunisia and its people »

Meloni: “A model for relations with North Africa”

According to Giorgia Meloni, the agreement reached with Tunis should be considered a model for relations between the EU and the countries of North Africa. «We have achieved a very important goal which comes after a great diplomatic work. The Memorandum is an important step towards creating a real partnership between the EU and Tunisia», added the prime minister. With satisfaction, the head of government declared that the agreement will allow “to address the migration crisis in an integrated way”. Specifying that “as Italian diplomacy we have worked for this goal for a long time”. «A type of collaboration that would have been unthinkable a few months ago, I say this with pride but also with gratitude towards the Commission. The Memorandum is a starting point», concluded Meloni.

Rutte e von der Leyen

Von der Leyen was clear in her words at the press conference from the Carthage palace: “Macro-financial assistance will be provided when conditions permit,” said the president of the EU Commission, referring to the unblocking of aid from the IMF, which Tunisia would receive in loan, but which is currently stalled. In any case, the agreement reached is “a promising start to an all-encompassing strategic partnership” according to Mark Rutte, who recalled that the main objective is “economic growth and job creation”. On the migration issue, the Dutch leader is direct: “We work to put an end to the deaths of people who try to cross the sea” and to “stop the traffickers who exploit desperation”.

