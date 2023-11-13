Mayo Clinic Neurosurgeon Performs First Endoscopic Spinal Fusion Surgery with Robotics

Mayo Clinic Performs First Endoscopic Spinal Fusion Surgery

Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon Dr. Mohamad Bydon recently made history by performing the first endoscopic spinal fusion surgery on campus. This innovative intervention combines the use of robotics and an endoscope to produce safer, more effective results and faster recovery times.

Dr. Bydon expressed his enthusiasm for bringing great innovations to Mayo Clinic and offering them to patients. Since 2018, he has been performing robotic spinal fusion surgeries, which are designed to help stabilize an unstable spine. However, the recent introduction of endoscopic spinal fusion marks a new level of innovation at Mayo Clinic.

Describing the procedure, Dr. Bydon explained, “In addition to performing the surgery in a robotic and minimally invasive manner, the endoscopic modality provides more visualization and more ability to see and perform the surgery with smaller incisions and less alteration of natural tissues.”

The specialist emphasized the “paradigm changes” in the way surgery is now performed, thanks to improved software and visualization, resulting in safer, faster, and more efficient operations that can benefit many patients in the long term.

Dr. Bydon believes that many patients with degenerative conditions requiring decompression could benefit from this endoscopic surgery, combined with fusion surgery, to stabilize. He highlighted the unique combination of endoscopy and robotics as a solid option for patients.

The neurosurgeon also shared plans to continue developing the endoscopic spinal fusion program at Mayo Clinic, stating, “This is a program that we plan to continue developing at Mayo Clinic. We have been doing robotics since 2018 and we will continue to develop this program to allow it to expand, reach its natural form, and help as many patients as possible.”