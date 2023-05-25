“Me, a transplant patient, who has been waiting for a vaccine for months”

He should have received the booster of the polio vaccine last February but since then it has been continuously postponed by the ASP, without a certain date. There is no vaccine and it is not known when it will arrive. Exasperated by the situation, a citizen residing in the Ionian coast has decided to contact our newspaper, hoping that the situation will be unblocked as soon as possible. As a patient who has undergone a transplant, he is getting all the vaccines useful for preserving his health, but he is unable to complete the polio cycle with the third dose due to the absence of the vaccine, which has not arrived at the Asp office responsible for the area for months , that of Nice of Sicily.

“I did the second dose last September and I should have done the booster between the following three and six months – he says – if I don’t complete the cycle it’s as if I hadn’t done anything. They had made an appointment for me in February but since then I have already gone several times and I always get the same answer: the vaccine is not available. In my health conditions – she adds – it is important to take as many precautions as possible and therefore I hope that this situation can be resolved as soon as possible ”.