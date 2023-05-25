Home » PlayStation Showcase with Hyen…Fairgame$ – Hong Kong Sina
Article: Ben Lyons – Gamereactor.cn

The PlayStation Showcase has kicked off, and many of those who tuned in were likely as confused as we were by the first trailer, which revealed a sci-fi action game that looked remarkably similar to what Creative Assembly was cooking up with Hyenas, all the way to Game fonts and logos.

As for what that title actually is, it’s called Fairgame$, and it’s a sort of game from developer Haven Studios“The Competitive Heist Experience”.The developer’s first new IP, the game’s mission is to rob the super rich in search of cool loot as a sort of modern-day Robin Hood.

The PlayStation Blog post on Fairgame$ adds that it intends to be“A new kind of PvP game with urgent sandbox gameplay”and it will“Rewards creativity and mastery, and delivers a surprising story every time you play.

Whenever Fairgame$ debuts, the title will come to both PC and PS5.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

