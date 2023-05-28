MediaWorld Mega Discounts: unmissable offers until May 31st

The famous electronics chain media world threw one super promotion call “Mega Discounts“, that offers incredible discounts sui best technology products. But watch out, this initiative is valid only until 31 Mayso hurry up and buy what you need at the price you want.

Among the various products offered today at a discounted price we find the Bose Soundbar 300which you can currently take home with you a soli 319,99€compared to the usual €499.99 price list, with one 36% discount it’s a real savings of €180.

The Bose Soundbar 500with his elegant and slim designstands out for its ability to adapt to any environment and integrate harmoniously with most smart TVs.

This soundbar makes use of the acclaimed bose audio technologyensuring a crystal clear and powerful soundembellished with deep bass e clear audio details. The surround sound compatibility of the Bose Soundbar 500 allows you to connect it to additional speakers, thus creating a fully immersive 360-degree audio system.

The Bose Soundbar 500 is equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivityallowing you to stream music directly from your mobile devices or from the most popular streaming services, such as Spotify e Amazon Music. Another strong point of this soundbar is its functionality voice controlmade possible thanks to the compatibility with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa e Google Assistant. This allows you to manage music playback, adjust volume, and perform many other operations without using a remote control.

If you are looking for affordable prices to buy your favorite products, know that Mediaworld has a lot to offer you! Their prices are among the lowest on the net and, what’s more, they are promoting the initiative “Mega Discounts” which offers many discounted products, including the best gaming TVs. We advise you to visit the dedicated page to discover all the offers, which you can access via the link below.

But that’s not all: every day we report the best offers on the net directly in our dedicated area of ​​the site. Don’t miss the opportunity to save on your online purchases and stay up to date thanks to us!